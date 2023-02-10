Preparing to start a food business





If you sell, cook, hold, handle, prepare or distribute food for the public, you may be considered a food business and must register with local authorities.

This includes food business transactions such as:

Online (e.g. via social media or websites) or street sales (street selling means any sale that occurs without face-to-face contact with the consumer) at home at a physical customer-facing location, on a mobile device or in a temporary location. Who must register

You must register your food business if:

sell food cook food store food or handle food prepare food distribute food

Registration applies to all types of food and beverage businesses that sell food directly to the public, regardless of where they operate. This includes businesses that transact at home, mobile units, or temporary premises such as van kiosks, and only applies to selling food or beverages online.

Companies involved in food distribution, brokerage or food supply that operate from offices must also be registered as food businesses. This applies even if no food is stored on the premises.

If you operate from more than one location, you must register each place of business with your local authorities. If you are not sure whether registration is required or if you need further advice, please contact your local authorities.

Instructions on how to register your food business with your local authority

When starting a new food business or acquiring an existing one, you must register with the local authorities. You must do this at least 28 days before you start trading.

Food business registration is free and cannot be refused. If you are already trading and have not yet registered, you should register as soon as possible as this is a legal requirement.

If you regularly supply food to the public, free or otherwise, you must register as a food business.

Register your food business on the GOV.UKfood Business Registration Portal.

Anyone who sells, cooks, holds, handles, prepares or distributes food for the public must register as a food business, but there are other guidelines you must follow to properly operate your business.

Selling food in customer-facing stores

If you are transacting at a physical customer-facing location, also read the guidelines for setting up and setting up a food business location. You can also read our guidelines for selling take-out food.

selling food at home

If you are trading from home, read our instructions on how to safely start a food business and start a food business from home.

Selling food on mobile or temporary premises

If you are trading in a mobile unit or temporary premises, also read our instructions on how to safely start a food business and set up a food business.

sell food online

If you sell food online (eg social media or websites) or through street sales (street sales are any sales that occur without direct contact with consumers), read our guidelines for starting a safe food business. Build your food business building and sell food for delivery.

Register as a childcare worker

If you cater to a childcare business in the UK, the details you provide to Ofsted or the childcare provider will also be used to register your food business with local authorities. You do not need to register separately.

When serving food and beverages to children or babies, food safety and hygiene regulations must be followed, including:

Meals Snacks Drinks (except tap water) Reheated food provided by parent/guardian Cut and prepared food

If you are catering to a daycare business, there are different registration requirements for caregivers in Wales and Northern Ireland. Please contact your local authorities for more information.

You can find more information about food safety management for registered child care workers or child care workers in the Safer Food Better Business Pack.

Checklist: Planning What to Consider Before Starting a Food Business

Having a business plan is key to running a successful food business. Additional instructions on how to write a business plan, including examples of business plans, are available online.

registration

When you are ready to start your food business, you must register with the local authorities at least 28 days before you start trading.

authority

If you’re running a business from home, there are certain requirements you need to meet. For more information, see our guide to starting a food business from home.

Register as self-employed

If you start a food business, you must tell HMRC that you are self-employed. Go to Additional Assistance and Assistance for more advice on the financial aspects of becoming a food business owner.

Establish food safety procedures

Food businesses must have food safety management procedures in place. Read our guidelines for safely starting a food business.

Consider food safety training

It is important to demonstrate the highest standards of food preparation, handling, storage and serving. Read our guide to starting a safe food business for more information.

Practice good food hygiene

Good food hygiene is essential to ensuring that the food you serve is safe to eat. Read our guide to starting a safe food business for more information.

Preparation of premises for operating a food business

Your food business, which may be your home, must be kept clean and in good repair and condition. For more information, read the Guidelines for Establishing a Food Business.

Sell ​​food online and deliver safely

Ensure that all food is delivered to consumers in a manner that is unsafe or unfit for consumption. More information about safe delivery can be found at Selling Delivery Food.

Compliance with allergen information and labeling rules

Food businesses of all sizes must provide allergen information and follow the labeling rules set out in food laws. More information on allergen management can be found in our guide to starting a safe food business.

