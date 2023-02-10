



A view of the Houses of Parliament in London, England. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Earlier today in Parliament, Conservative MP Nick Fletcher used a conspiracy theory against the 15-minute city concept. This principle urges that you should be able to walk easily from your home to shops, cafes, schools and other amenities.

He told lawmakers that the 15-minute city is an international socialist concept and would come at the cost of our individual liberties.

As we reported yesterday, there is a bizarre but growing backlash against living near stores.

Fletcher represents Don Valley, a constituency in South Yorkshire. He called for a parliamentary debate on the international socialist concept of the so-called 15-minute city.

Sheffield have already started on this journey and don’t want Doncaster to do the same, he complained.

As you can see from a map of the city, most people in Doncaster live close to shops.

Fletcher argued against a backdrop of laughter that a city 15 minutes away would take away our personal freedom, and that couldn’t be right.

Read more on FORBES 15-Minute City Conspiracy Theory Insane refers to the 15-Minute City Maker. By Carlton Reid

Instead of dismissing his complaints about the store’s proximity to people, House Speaker Penny Mordaunt replied that people were right to be concerned about this particular kind of policy.

Ms. Mordaunt added: I think the lives of people in this hard-working country are complicated enough.

Where such policies are delivered, we want to make sure that they are properly consulted with the community.

These policies include the installation of traffic filters to create so-called Low Traffic Neighborhoods (LTNs). Many Conservative parliaments have installed LTNs and the concept is supported by the Conservative government.

The suburb of Jesmond in Newcastle upon Tyne is where people… [+] Minutes of many amenities.

Carlton Reed

Late last year, a conspiracy theory website went viral after claiming that power-mad politicians in Oxfordshire, England, voted to lock residents in one of six districts to save the planet from global warming. A website that denies climate change said it was communism. (Websites I won’t link to also claim that vaccines kill people, that Brexit is still a good idea, and that Trump and Putin are geniuses worth hearing about.)

There are actually no locks. Instead, Oxford proposed installing six traffic filters as part of a health promotion initiative to encourage people to use their cars less.

Panthon-Sorbonne’s Professor Carlos Moreno was the creator of the 15-minute city concept, and he’s getting a lot of hate on social media.

[The haters] Insult me, call me human scum, neo-fascist or rotten Latino, he told me. He’s been criticized by both the left and right, but in a Venn diagram for tinfoil that’s too typical, they share climate denial, downplaying Covid damage, and anti-white paper beliefs.

Their lies are staggering, he exclaimed.

you will be locked in your neighborhood; Cameras signal who can go out. If your mother lives in a different neighborhood than hers, you will have to ask her permission to see her.

He adds that he occasionally posts photos of concentration camps out of disgust.

At GB News, a relatively new British free television and radio news channel, broadcaster and historian Neil Oliver recently complained about a 15-minute city walk or bike ride. Can you see the scam yet? They advertise a world of electric cars, but living well is living a life 15 minutes walk from my house.

On a recent show, Oliver discussed what he called a silent war by generations of politicians to take full control of the people and impose a one world government.

The Guardian reported that Oliver, echoing conspiracy theories, had come to the attention of the British Jewish Representative Committee. A statement from the organization said: It is very concerning that GB News continues to air shows that contain conspiracy theories of any kind. Some of the people inevitably invited to the show represent organizations that promote anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. If the channel does not act, we expect Ofcom to act.

Moreno told me: Conspiracy theorists have a great global consensus.

As UN Habitat, the World Economic Forum, the C40 Global Cities Climate Network, and the Coalition of Allied Local Governments have supported: [15-minute-city] It instills the illusion that I am involved in the invisible leadership of the world.

The leadership of this invisible world parable is commonly used on conspiracy theory websites and is often linked to old antisemitic accusations of a global cabal trying to rule the world from behind the scenes through a group of supposed Jewish-owned banks.

Nick Fletcher MP used the “ER” watermarked image on his conspiracy theory website. [+] Europereloaded derived from an American anti-Semitic website.

Carlton Reed Screenshot

After intervening in Congress today, Nick Fletcher MP wrote a 7-part Twitter thread. In the fifth of these tweets, he included images denouncing the 15-Minute Cityvia C40 Cities and the World Economic Forum of Taxing for restricting and monitoring basic freedom of movement.

This image was produced by Europereloaded, a non-mainstream news website that advocates anti-lockdown, anti-vaccination, pro-Trump and gun-carrying, and believes it is dominated by a corporate/banking cabal that uses top politicians as its executive branch.

Europereloaded is a US-based pro-Brexit offshoot of the Liberty Beacon (TLB) news website that promotes chemtrail conspiracy theories and [the] An international corporate cabal conspiring with the Rothschild conglomerate cartel of international bankers.

Nick Fletcher was approached for comment.

The article was updated with an embedded tweet from Nick Fletcher MP following his question in Parliament.

