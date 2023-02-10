Kia Rio to be withdrawn from UK and mainland Europe, no replacement planned





The Kia Rio Supermini will be withdrawn from the UK market later this year and will not be directly replaced.

The European-spec Rio, built at Kia’s Sohari plant in South Korea, is no longer shipped to the UK and other European markets, with the higher-ride (but closely related) Kia Stonic crossover lined up as an alternative. It is for buyers in the supermini segment.

Kia Motors’ Ford Fiesta’s rival is currently in its fourth generation, and 148,000 units have been delivered to customers since it was first sold in 2001. . However, the new car will only be available from dealer stock as Kia has stopped shipping to Europe.

According to Jato Dynamics, the supermini has struggled in the European sales charts in recent years. Its direct rival, the Vauxhall Corsa, sold 164,119 units in the same period.

Meanwhile, UK sales figures seen by Autocar show the Rio represents just 3,800 of the more than 90,000 cars Kia has sold in 2021. It is not expected to contribute significantly to Kia UK record year 2022, when the brand sold over 100,000 cars for the first time, of which 6076 were Stonics.

The South Korean manufacturer, which turns 80 next year, has suggested that demand for the low-speed Rio has declined due to the continued trend toward compact crossovers.

The company also said: Besides the Rio development, Kia is also committed to the ‘small car’ A and B segments. The current A-segment car is the Toyota Aygo X rival Kia Picanto, which accounted for 10% of the company’s overall UK sales in 2022 and was the third best-selling A-segment car in the UK that year.

Kia hasn’t given a specific date for the end of Rio production, but it’s not expected to import any more examples to the UK.

The Rio is one of several superminis being retired in Europe as stricter emissions regulations come into force and buyers move to larger SUVs with a similar footprint. The demise of the Ford Fiesta is the headline for 2023, and the Ford Puma is poised to take its place as the entry point into the Ford lineup.

According to VW President Thomas Schfer, Euro 7 emissions regulations have added up to 5000 (4445) to the cost of producing the compact car, putting the B-segment Volkswagen Polo’s future in question as well.

