UK Daily Deals: Tears of the Kingdom Pre-order from just 50 in the UK (Save 10)





The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was re-revealed in Nintendo’s most recent Direct live stream, featuring several minutes of new gameplay footage. The game is officially available for pre-order in the UK and currently costs $59.99 (unfortunately $69.99 in the US).

But if you’re savvy enough, you can definitely save some money when pre-ordering in the UK. Affordable gaming retailers Hit (formerly Base) and ShopTo still have pre-orders for Tears of the Kingdom down to 49.85. You can pre-order the game from other retailers like Amazon, GAME, and Argos as well, but the current new price is $59.99.

The Collector’s Edition was also briefly available for pre-order on GAME, but is now out of stock. You can now register your interest in Nintendo’s Collector’s Edition and Link -Tears of the Kingdom amiibo, but keep an eye on @IGNUKDeals and we’ll tweet when pre-orders are available.

Where to pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in the UK

UK’s Best Tears (or Breath of the Wild 2 as many of us have called it that for years) pre-order deals are still on ShopTo for Hit for 49.85 or the same price. In case you’re wondering, both ShopTo and Hit are 100% legal UK retailers. We have connected both before and have had no complaints! We’ll leave all the relevant links for pre-ordering Tears of the Kingdom below.

Released May 12, 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Realm

Released May 12, 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Realm

UK’s best pre-order deals.

Released May 12, 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Realm

UK’s best pre-order deals.

See ShopTo where you can pre-order the Tears of the Realm Collector’s Edition and Amiibo

Pre-orders for the Collector’s Edition are currently sold out everywhere including Smyths, GAME and ShopTo. You can also register your interest in Nintendo’s Collector’s Edition or Link – Tears of the Kingdom amiibo (12.99) in the UK right now. Otherwise, follow @IGNUKDeals on Twitter and set up notifications. We’ll tweet when more pre-orders start.

Sold out

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Realm Collector’s Edition

Release Date: May 12, 2023.

Sold out

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Realm Collector’s Edition

Release Date: May 12, 2023.

Pre-orders haven’t started yet

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Realm Collector’s Edition

Release Date: May 12, 2023.

These deals from Green Man Gaming are amazing and definitely worth considering if you’re getting Hogwarts Legacy on PC or Xbox. This is especially good for those who use Steam, and even better if you have a Steam deck, as Hogwarts Legacy has been verified to be verified at launch.

You can pre-order the game for just 42.49 and play on February 10th (or go to the Deluxe Edition for 50.99 and play on February 7th instead). See our full 9/10 review of the game here.

Verified on Steam Deck.

Hogwarts Legacy (PC, Steam)

Pre-order with code arriving via email on 10 February 2023.

See Green Man Gaming

Verified on Steam Deck.

Hogwarts Legacy: Deluxe Edition (PC, Steam)

Pre-order with code arriving via email on 7 February 2023.

See Green Man Gaming

digital copy

Hogwarts Legacy (Xbox)

Pre-order with code arriving via email on 10 February 2023.

See Green Man Gaming

digital copy

Hogwarts Legacy: Deluxe Edition (Xbox)

Pre-order with code arriving via email on 7 February 2023.

Watch Green Man Gaming Save 20% With Code HOGWARTS20 On Currys

Keeper allows you to store all your passwords, credit card information and other sensitive data in one secure, encrypted digital vault. It also uses top-notch encryption technology to keep your stuff safe, and added bonus features like password generation, password sharing, and two-factor authentication.

Metroid Prime Remastered is out on Nintendo Switch.

After years of rumors, Metroid Prime Remastered is real. If that’s not exciting enough, Nintendo is releasing the game today on the Nintendo Switch eShop. A physical copy of the game will also be available in the UK from March 3rd, and you can pre-order right now on ShopTo for RRP 29.85 instead of 34.99.

Best game deals for PS5, Xbox and PC right now

Get the Switch Joycon for 59.99, the Switch Pro Controller for 49.99, the Bayonetta 3 for 29.99 on Switch, and the PS5 Returnal for 29.99.

great deal

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Purple/Orange Pair

Awesome PS5 1TB SSD for 85.51 (Awesome)

Pick up the perfect PS5 1TB SSD for just 85.51 right now, or upgrade further and drop 185 on the 2TB SSD instead (92.50 per TB).

Best random deals i love right now

These are the best deals I want to highlight, but they don’t necessarily fit anywhere else.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo 3DS)

Robert Anderson is a trading expert and IGN’s commerce editor. You can follow @robertliam21 on Twitter.

