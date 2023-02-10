Ukraine’s rocket campaign depends on US precision targeting, officials say





KYIV, Ukraine Ukrainian officials said they needed coordinates provided or confirmed by the US and its allies for the vast majority of strikes using its US-supplied advanced rocket systems, a practice until then undisclosed which reveals a deeper and more operationally active role for the Pentagon in the war.

The disclosure, confirmed by three senior Ukrainian officials and a senior US official, comes after months of Kyiv forces pounding Russian targets including headquarters, ammunition depots and barracks on Ukrainian soil with the rocket system. US-supplied High Mobility Artillery, or HIMARS, and other similar precision-guided weapons such as the M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System.

A senior Ukrainian official said Ukrainian forces almost never launch the advanced weapons without specific coordinates provided by US military personnel from a base elsewhere in Europe. Ukrainian officials say the process should give Washington confidence in supplying Kyiv with longer-range weapons.

A senior US official who, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, acknowledged the United States’ key role in the campaign and said targeting aid was used to ensure accuracy and maintain limited stocks of ammunition for maximum effectiveness. The official said Ukraine does not seek US approval on what to strike and routinely targets Russian forces on its own with other weapons. The United States is providing precise contact and targeting information only in an advisory role, the official said.

The GPS-guided strikes pushed Moscow’s forces back onto the battlefield and were hailed as a key factor in Kyiv’s underdogs’ bid to stave off the nearly year-old Russian onslaught. When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the White House in December, he presented President Biden with a military medal that had been approved for meritorious service by the commander of a Ukrainian HIMARS unit.

The issue is sensitive for the US government, which has presented itself as a non-belligerent friend of the Kyiv government as it fights for its sovereignty and survival. The Kremlin has repeatedly accused the United States and its NATO allies of waging a proxy war in Ukraine.

Senior Pentagon officials for days refused to answer questions about whether and how they were providing strike coordinates, citing operational security concerns. Instead, they provided a statement outlining the limits of US involvement.

We have long recognized that we share intelligence with Ukraine to help them defend their country against Russian aggression, and we have over time optimized how we share information to be able to support their requests and targeting process at improved speed and scale, Brig. Pentagon spokesman Gen. Patrick Ryder said in the statement. The Ukrainians are tasked with finding targets, prioritizing them, and ultimately deciding which ones to engage. The United States does not endorse the targets, and we are not involved in the selection or engagement of the targets.

The senior Ukrainian official described the targeting process, in general: Ukrainian military personnel identify the targets they wish to hit, and where, and this information is then sent to senior commanders, who then forward the request to US partners. for more precise coordinates. Americans don’t always provide requested coordinates, the official said, in which case Ukrainian troops don’t fire.

Ukraine could carry out strikes without US assistance, but because Kyiv does not want to waste precious ammunition and miss, it generally chooses not to strike without US confirmation, the official said, adding that there were no complaints about the process.

For months now, the Ukrainian government has been lobbying Washington for longer-range precision weapons.

Kyiv has HIMARS launchers and a similar weapon, the M270 multiple rocket launcher system, each of which fires an American-made rocket that can travel up to 50 miles.

Ukrainian officials have also been researching the Army’s Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS, a munition that can be fired from the same launcher and travel up to 185 miles. Biden administration officials have refused to supply the weapon, which is in limited supply and seen by senior US officials as an escalation that could provoke Russia and drag the US directly into war.

kyiv has pledged not to use the longer-range missile to strike across the border inside Russia.

The senior Ukrainian official claimed that the Ukrainian military would face the same limitations it currently faces with conventional HIMARS rounds if it received ATACMS, with Ukraine still dependent on US targeting coordinates.

You control every shot anyway, so when you say you were afraid you were using it for other purposes, well, we can’t do that even if we want to, the senior Ukrainian official said.

The senior US official disputed the characterization. It is not true, the US official said, that the Ukrainians are asking us for our approval.

Ukrainian military officials said Russian forces had removed their stockpiles of ammunition from HIMARS’ range, which led to a sharp drop in daily bombardments of Ukrainian cities and soldiers, but also reduced Kyiv’s ability to target the arsenal of Moscow. With ATACMS, the Ukrainians would likely target Russian military installations in Crimea, which Russia illegally invaded and annexed in 2014.

The United States also recently approved the purchase and delivery of another GPS-guided munition, the Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb, or GLSDB, which can travel over 90 miles and be launched from HIMARS and similar launchers. The cartridge was originally designed to be fired from an aircraft, but was reused.

The head of the Ukrainian army’s missile forces and artillery formation, Maj. Gen. Andriy Malinovsky, told the Washington Post in an October interview that Ukraine’s western allies had confirmed the coordinates of the targets. before the Kharkiv counter-offensive.

The partners had worked out a process, he said, with Ukraine receiving precise coordinates to ensure it would not miss its target with multiple rocket launcher artillery systems as the counteroffensive quickly caught the Russian forces off guard. Targeting information also provided a workaround when Russian signal jamming prevented aerial drone reconnaissance on the battlefield, Malinovsky said.

According to our maps and software, a point will have a set of coordinates, Malinovsky said. But when we give this target to partners for analysis, the coordinates are different. For what? Because Americans and NATO countries have access to military satellites.

Were all basically still online, he added. They immediately give us the coordinates and we immediately fire the MLRS.

A third Ukrainian official confirmed that all targeting goes through a US facility on NATO soil and described the process as very fast. The Post withholds the name of the base at the request of US officials who have cited security concerns.

