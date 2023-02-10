US shoots down high altitude object over Alaska on Bidens’ orders





WASHINGTON The Pentagon shot down an unidentified object over frozen waters around Alaska on Friday on orders from President Biden, US officials say, less than a week after a US fighter jet shot down a spy balloon Chinese over the Atlantic.

John Kirby, a White House spokesman, confirmed the incident at a press conference on Friday.

US officials said they could not immediately confirm whether the object was a balloon, but was moving at an altitude that made it a potential threat to civilian aircraft.

Republicans had called the Biden administration weak for not shooting down the Chinese spy balloon as it flew over Montana last week, a move Pentagon generals had advised against for fear debris could injure people on the ground .

On Friday, Mr. Kirby said Mr. Biden had ordered the shooting down of the unidentified object near Alaska out of an abundance of caution.

A US official said the government does not know who possessed or sent the object.

The object descended over the Arctic Ocean near the northeast border of Alaska and Canada. The object had crossed land in Alaska before the fighter jet shot it down. Mr Kirby said pilots confirmed the object was unmanned before shooting it down.

Mr. Kirby said the object was traveling at 40,000 feet. He said officials described him as an object because that was the best description they had of him.

President Biden ordered the military to shoot down the object, and they did, Mr Kirby said. He later added that a fighter jet shot down the object.

A US official said there was no positive indication of a military threat to people on the ground from the object. Officials said they could not confirm if there was any surveillance equipment on the object that was shot.

A recovery effort on the debris will be made, Mr Kirby said. He said the object was about the size of a small car much smaller than the spy balloon which had a payload the size of several buses.

The action comes less than a week after a US fighter jet shot down a Chinese spy balloon that had flown across the United States, according to three US officials.

An official described the latest situation as rapidly changing and continuing to develop. It is not clear whether the object came from an opposing power, or from a trade or research operation that had gone astray, the official said.

Michael P. Mulroy, a former Pentagon official, said shooting down the object over Alaska was the right place to act.

If this was another Chinese spy balloon, it indicates that China is either incompetent in operating these platforms or potentially deliberately provoking the United States, Mulroy said. It is also important for the United States and China to maintain direct communications at times like this. Especially between the military.

The breach was relatively short, officials say, which is one reason they couldn’t immediately identify the type of object involved.

The transit of the Chinese spy balloon last week, which ended with its downing on Saturday off the coast of South Carolina by an F-22 fighter jet, transfixed the American public. The White House has come under fire from some Republican lawmakers for not immediately shooting down the balloon, but President Biden said he was acting on the recommendation of military officials, who said to wait until the balloon was over water before destroying it to minimize any risk. to people in the field.

Pentagon officials said the balloon posed no threat, and allowing it to stay in the air longer gave the U.S. military time to study it, including asking U-2 spy planes to take high resolution images of his equipment.

During internal deliberations, some U.S. officials pushed for options to bring the ball down earlier. Officials also considered whether the army could use a giant net or a hook to drop the ball.

US officials said the spy balloon was part of a Chinese military-led fleet that has flown over more than 40 countries on five continents in recent years. The balloons are made by one or more civilian companies that officially sell products to the military, officials said, although the Biden administration has not publicly identified the company that made the downed balloon.

US officials said a balloon that drifted over Latin America last week was also part of China’s surveillance program.

The New York Times reported last Saturday that a classified intelligence report delivered to Congress last month highlighted at least two instances of a foreign power using advanced technology for aerial surveillance of US military bases, the one inside the continental United States and the other abroad. The research suggested China was the foreign power, US officials said.

The report gave details of a recent government review of unidentified aerial phenomena and, in this context, discussed previous episodes of surveillance balloons as well as other flying objects.

Adam Entous and Michael D. Shear contributed reporting.

