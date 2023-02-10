US shoots down ‘high altitude object’ over AlaskaExBulletin





The object was tracked over Alaska at an altitude of 40,000 feet, said John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council. On Friday afternoon, fighter jets shot him down. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images .

The U.S. military shot down a “high-altitude object” over Alaska in the past hour, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

The object has been tracked over Alaska at an altitude of 40,000 feet for the past 24 hours, Kirby told reporters during the White House briefing. He was deemed to pose a “reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight” and “out of an abundance of caution,” Biden ordered he be shot on the recommendation of Pentagon leaders, Kirby said.

The object landed inside US territorial waters, which are currently frozen. He said it is not known what the object is, what it was doing, or whether it was owned by the state or private individuals. Kirby said the debris should be recovered.

Like all Alaskans, I appreciate and take pride in the professional work of our military based in Alaska. Today’s downing of another unidentified object over Alaska requires skill, precision, discipline and skill. (1/8)

– This. Dan Sullivan (@SenDanSullivan) February 10, 2023

“It was much, much smaller than the spy balloon we shot down last Saturday,” he said, describing it as the size of a small car.

Unlike the Chinese spy balloon that the United States knew was a surveillance tool, Kirby said it was unclear what the object was doing over Alaska. This new object was at a much lower altitude than the spy balloon, which was at 65,000 feet.

“The President’s overriding concern [about the new object] was a flight safety issue at that altitude,” Kirby said.

“He didn’t seem to have the ability to maneuver that the other had [it was] practically with the wind,” he said.

The debris field for the object should be smaller, he said.

The military first became aware of the object last night, Kirby said, declining to give a more specific time.

He said the fighter jet went “and around” the object, and the pilot’s assessment was that it was unmanned.

The object’s debris landed “just off the very, very northeast part of Alaska” near the Canadian border on the frozen Arctic Ocean, Kirby said. He said the debris might be easier to recover because it’s on the ice.

“We haven’t ruled anything out” about the object’s purpose, Kirby said.

Fighter pilots made at least two passes in front of the object, Kirby said.

The first was at night, which made it difficult to discern much information. Another pass was this morning, he said.

“They worked very hard to try to get as much information as possible about this object,” Kirby said.

“Given its size, which was much smaller, and the capabilities of the fighter jets themselves, the speed at which they were flying, it was difficult for the pilots to glean a lot of information,” he said. he declares.

Biden gave the order to shoot down the flight this morning, Kirby said.

Kirby reiterated that the overriding reason for shooting him down was the risk to aircraft.

“This thing didn’t seem to be self-sustaining, so at the mercy of the prevailing winds, it was much less predictable. The president just wasn’t willing to take that risk,” he said.

During a Pentagon briefing later, spokesman Brig. General Pat Ryder said the unknown object was shot down by an F-22 fighter jet at 1:45 p.m. ET over northeast Alaska. When pressed by reporters whether the object was a balloon, Ryder said he didn’t want to “characterize” it yet. He said “we do not know the origin of this object”, but that, based on a “reasonable threat to civil air traffic”, the decision was made to remove it.

