Chinese IPOs return to the United States





A handful of Chinese companies resume listing in the United States

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez | Corbis News | Getty Images

BEIJING Chinese startups are once again raising millions of dollars in US stock quotes, after a dry spell in the once-hot market.

Hesai Group, which sells “lidar” technology for self-driving cars, listed on Nasdaq on Thursday. Shares climbed nearly 11% early on.

The company raised $190 million in its IPO, more than initial plans and one of the biggest listings since ride-hailing giant Didi raised $4.4 billion in its IPO in June 2021. This listing went against Chinese regulators, who ordered a cybersecurity review of Didi just days after she was publicly listed. The company was delisted later that year.

As of the end of 2022, only six China-based companies had issued U.S. certificates of deposit in U.S. IPOs since the Didi fallout, according to Wind Information. One such company was biotech firm LianBio, which raised $334.5 million in November 2021, the largest to date since Didi went public, according to the data.

But the Chinese IPO dry spell in the United States is beginning to end as companies gain more regulatory clarity.

A new rule announced by Chinese authorities requires internet platform operators with personal information of more than one million users to apply for a cybersecurity review before they can register overseas.

On the US side, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) last year reached an agreement with China’s securities regulator and the Ministry of Finance to inspect the audit working papers of Chinese companies listed in the US. .

The PCAOB said in mid-December that it had gained “full access,” removing the short-term risk of forcing Chinese companies out of U.S. exchanges.

Following the announcement, online adult education company QuantaSing became the first China-based company to list in the United States, according to Wind data.

Major investment banks Citigroup, CICC and CLSA were among the underwriters for the IPO, which raised $40.6 million. QuantaSing’s backers included Prospect Avenue Capital and Qiming Venture Partners.

Qiming also backed the other two China-based companies that issued ADRs this year: biotech firm Structure Therapeutics and Hesai.

Stock Hesai this year

The three companies, all listed on the Nasdaq, specified the level of risk from US and Chinese regulators in their respective prospectuses:

Hesai, which sells technology to Chinese automaker Li Auto and US companies, said it received written confirmation from China’s cybersecurity regulator that it would not need to seek a cyber exam if it did not have personal information of more than one million users. QuantaSing said it has such user information and completed a cybersecurity review in August 2022. Structure Therapeutics said it had not received any notice from Chinese regulators that would require the company to undergo a cybersecurity review.

The companies said U.S. authorities may in the future determine that they are unable to complete reviews of audit work, which puts the companies at risk of delisting.

If these early deals are successful on pricing, I suspect that will open the floodgates.

Drew Bernstein

Co-Chair, Marcum Asia CPAs LLP

In the future, more Chinese companies are beginning to prepare for listing in the United States

Drew Bernstein, co-chairman of audit firm Marcum Asia CPAs LLP, said Thursday that his firm was working with about 50 companies, mostly based in China, that plan to list in the United States. It’s “probably the strongest pipeline our company has had in its history.” he said.

“If this first round of deals results in pricing, I suspect that will open the floodgates,” Bernstein said.

However, he expects many IPOs to take time to re-enter the market, especially as it is still difficult for people to get visas and travel in and out. outside of China.

