US shoots down another ‘high altitude object’ over Alaska





The US military shot down an object flying over Alaskan airspace on Friday after shooting down a Chinese spy balloon along the South Carolina coast, the White House confirmed.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the Department of Defense was tracking a “high-altitude object” over Alaska at 40,000 feet that posed “a reasonable threat to the civil flight safety”.

The object was shot down Friday afternoon at the direction of President Biden, Kirby said, and landed in US waters.

“At the direction of the President of the United States, a fighter aircraft assigned to U.S. Northern Command successfully shot down a high-altitude airborne object off the northern coast of Alaska at 1:45 a.m. Eastern Standard Time today. in US sovereign airspace over US territorial waters today,” Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder told reporters in a separate press briefing on Friday.

John Kirby says the US is still collecting information

The government is still collecting information on the object, Kirby said. It is not yet known whether it was operated by another country or whether it belonged to private or commercial interests. Kirby also didn’t say if the object was a balloon or another device.

“We call it an object because it’s the best description we have right now,” he told reporters.

“We don’t understand the whole purpose. We have no information that would confirm a stated target for this object,” he continued, adding that officials expect to be able to recover the debris.

Ryder said the North American Aerospace Defense Command picked up the object on ground radar on Thursday and sent planes for further investigation, after which the decision was made to shoot it down.

Biden was made aware of the matter at that time, Kirby said.

The plane, an F-22 flying from Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska, fired an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to shoot down the object, which was moving about 40,000 feet above the ground in a northeast direction.

Because the balloon was operating at an altitude that posed “a reasonable threat to civilian air traffic,” the president issued the order to take it down, Ryder said.

The decision to shoot down the object over Alaska comes six days after Biden ordered the military to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon days after it was found floating over the US mainland. United.

In this case, officials said they wanted to wait until the Chinese spy balloon was above water so that it did not pose a threat to people or property when it crashed.

Pentagon: the origin of the last object is not known

The United States does not yet know where the latest object came from and has been hesitant to call it another balloon because it was “about the size of a small car”, nowhere near the size of the surveillance balloon at high altitude shot down. South Carolina coast.

NORTHCOM is beginning recovery operations, Ryder added.

Biden drew criticism from Republicans in particular for waiting to down the Chinese ball last week, with critics saying it allowed Beijing to gather potentially valuable information in the meantime.

The president, in an interview on Thursday, said he did not view the Chinese balloon incursion as a “major breach”, and he downplayed the potential effects on US-China relations.

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski angered by first ball handling

Tensions ran high Thursday during a Senate appropriations subcommittee hearing with defense officials over the ball that was shot down.

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski (right), whose state airspace was the first to be breached by the Chinese balloon on January 28, was visibly angry as she questioned witnesses.

“As an Alaskan, I’m so angry. I want to use other words, but I won’t,” she said. “The fact is, Alaska is the first line of defense of America, right? If you’re going to have Russia come to you, if you’re going to have China come to you, we know exactly how they come. They arrive and cross Alaska.

Biden administration proposes tougher efficiency standards for refrigerators, washing machines Biden has big plans for junk fees, a billionaire’s tax and paid vacations. But can he actually adopt them?

She later added, “It seems to me that the clear message to China is ‘we have an open range in Alaska, because they’re going to let us cruise that.'”

Updated at 3:50 p.m.

Brad Dress contributed.

