US shoots down ‘high-altitude object’ over Alaskan airspace, White House says





WASHINGTON The US military shot down a “high-altitude object” flying over Alaskan airspace and Arctic waters on Friday afternoon, National Security Council official John Kirby confirmed to the White House.

Kirby said the United States did not know who the object belonged to and would not call it a balloon, like the one believed to belong to the Chinese government that the US military shot down on Saturday.

Let’s call it an object because it’s the best description we have right now, Kirby told reporters during the White House briefing. We don’t know who owns it, whether it’s state-owned, corporate, or privately owned. We just don’t know.

The Pentagon had been tracking the object for the past 24 hours, he said.

“The object was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet and posed a reasonable threat to civilian flight safety,” Kirby told reporters during the White House briefing. “Out of an abundance of caution, and on the recommendation of the Pentagon, President Biden ordered the military to shoot down the object and they did and it entered our territorial waters and those waters are currently frozen.”

Fighter jets assigned to US Northern Command shot down the object “within the last hour”, Kirby said around 2:30 p.m. ET. Pilots were able to determine there was no pilot before it was shot down, he added.

President Joe Biden briefly commented on the matter in response to a question from reporters at the White House. “Success,” the president said of the object’s downing.

Pilots shot down the object just off the northeastern part of Alaska, near the Canadian border, over the Arctic Sea, Kirby said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that he had been briefed on the matter and supported the decision to act. Our military and intelligence services will always work together, including through @NORADCommand, to keep people safe.

US officials did not understand the object’s purpose, Kirby added, saying the US expects to be able to recover the debris. “A recovery effort will be made, and hopefully it will be successful, and then we can learn a bit more about it,” he said.

The object, which became known to the United States on Thursday evening, was described as “about the size of a small car”, Kirby said.

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. General Patrick Ryder provided additional details during a briefing with reporters, noting that the object was shot down at 1:45 p.m. ET.

The United States initially detected the object on ground radar Thursday and investigated further using aircraft, Ryder said. An F-22 fighter jet shot down the object using an A9X missile, he added.

U.S. Northern Command coordinated the operation with assistance from the Alaska Air National Guard, Federal Aviation Administration and FBI, Ryder said.

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said he was briefed by senior Pentagon officials on the object and said the United States must restore deterrence in response to the Chinese government, which he says believes it can infiltrate. deliberately US airspace whenever they want.

This must stop. The best way to do that is to take the kind of actions we took today in Alaska and publicly reiterate that we will shoot down all unknown aircraft that violate our airspace, said Sullivan, a member of the Senate Committee on armed forces, in a report. We must also appropriately equip our military in Alaska with the sensors and aircraft needed to detect and, if necessary, destroy everything from slow-moving balloons to hypersonic missiles.

In an interview on Fox News, Sullivan later said the object was shot down over Deadhorse, Alaska near the Prudhoe Bay oil fields.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, told NBC’s “Nightly News with Lester Holt” the incident was “a threat to our sovereignty.”

“We have to be clear…we don’t condone this, period,” Murkowski said, noting that she had received a classified briefing about it.

Asked why the United States appeared to be taking more immediate action to shoot down the object compared to last week’s response to the alleged Chinese spy balloon, Ryder said: “In this particular case, given that he was operating at an altitude which posed a reasonable threat to civilian air traffic, the decision was made and the President issued the order to withdraw him.”

Civil aircraft, he added, typically operate between 40,000 and 45,000 feet and therefore the object presented a “potential threat or danger to civilian air traffic”.

The alleged Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down last week was determined by the Pentagon to be traveling at an altitude of around 60,000 feet.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., tweeted that he was pleased to see the President act quickly on this new intrusion into our airspace.

I look forward to more details becoming public as the recovery and investigation continues, Warner said.

Kirby said the object in Alaska did not appear to have the ability to maneuver independently like the Chinese balloon that hovered over the United States for eight days before being shot down off South Carolina.

“The first one was able to maneuver, cruise, slow down, speed up,” Kirby said. “It was very helpful.”

While the Pentagon said last week that the balloon posed no physical or military threat to the United States, it raised concerns about the possibility of collecting sensitive information and further heightened tensions between Beijing and Washington.

The balloon flew near important sites linked to the US nuclear arsenal, according to numerous sightings. A senior State Department official revealed Thursday that he was carrying multiple antennas capable of gathering signal intelligence and solar panels to power his multiple active intelligence-gathering sensors. US officials have argued that the balloons’ ability to collect more information than Chinese satellites is limited.

On Bidens’ authority, the balloon was shot down by an F-22 Raptor with a Sidewinder missile. The Navy has since led an effort to collect its debris, which is being analyzed at the FBI’s laboratory in Quantico, Virginia.

The balloon affair prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel his planned trip to Beijing, which would have been the first by a US secretary of state since Mike Pompeos’ visit in 2018. The hope was to defuse the recent turmoil between the two countries. Instead, China and the United States opposed the alleged spy balloon program.

It also created a political storm in Congress, as Republicans and Democrats demanded answers from the Biden administration on why it chose to respond to the balloon so late and why similar Chinese balloon incursions over the past years have only recently been discovered.

Do we have a plan for the next time this happens and how are we going to deal with it? Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., questioned defense officials testifying Thursday on Capitol Hill about the alleged spy balloons. Because, quite frankly, I’m just going to tell you: I don’t want a fucking balloon crossing the United States.

