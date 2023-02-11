Exclusive: To tap US government billions, Tesla must unlock EV chargers





Feb 10 (Reuters) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk has often spoken of opening up his supercharging network to competitors, but has never done so in the United States, where the company dominates the electric vehicle market.

Now the brash CEO may have 7.5 billion reasons to accelerate those plans.

The Department of Transportation is expected to finalize a requirement next week that will prompt Tesla to expand its proprietary charging equipment in the United States and add the charger used by rivals, administration officials told Reuters.

Otherwise, the automaker will be excluded from the $7.5 billion in grants coming from Washington, under President Joe Bidens’ plan to blanket the country with 500,000 electric vehicle chargers in coming years, up from 100,000. in 2021.

The network is a central part of Biden’s plan to fight climate change by converting 50% of all new vehicle sales in the United States to electric vehicles by 2030. The shortage of chargers on American roads has slowed the growth in electric vehicle sales and positive environmental impact, say proponents. .

As U.S. pressure mounts, there are plenty of signs that Tesla is on the verge of democratizing its network, even though Musk has previously denounced the federal government’s involvement.

In January last year, Tesla wrote to the Federal Highway Administration, offering the Biden administration suggestions on how to shape the pricing program. In Ohio, the company responded to a recent request asking companies to submit pricing proposals, state officials told Reuters. In Arizona, the company has told the state it is open to upgrading its chargers or building new ones to meet federal requirements, though a final decision has not been made.

Musk met with White House officials last month in Washington DC Among the items discussed was the electric vehicle charging program, White House infrastructure czar Mitch Landrieu told reporters.

Musk, for his part, said on a July 2021 earnings call that the purpose of Tesla’s charging network was “not to create a walled garden and use it to bludgeon our competitors,” but rather. has not publicly discussed plans for changing the US market. The company has opened Superchargers in Europe and Australia.

An email to Tesla and Musk was not returned.

State officials were optimistic.

“We understand that Tesla is looking to modify their system to be more open. So if they reach that point and meet those eligibility criteria, they will definitely be eligible for funding,” said Stuart Anderson, manager. of Iowa State Transportation. Director of the Development Department.

Thor Anderson, project manager at the Arizona Department of Transportation, said he had brief conversations with Tesla representatives in which they discussed Biden’s electric vehicle charger program.

“They’re keeping the door open, but they haven’t made a commitment,” he said on Friday.

SUPERCHARGER DOMINANCE

Teslas US Supercharger network is often considered the gold standard: fast, reliable and plentiful, with approximately 40,000 chargers worldwide.

But for years the network has been exclusive to Tesla owners, thanks to a plug that only connects to Tesla cars, meaning someone driving a Volkswagen, Ford or Chevy wouldn’t be able to use it.

Tesla drivers can buy an adapter to connect to standard US “combined charging system” or CCS chargers, but people who don’t own a Tesla can’t do the same with superchargers. .

Opening up its networks could generate funding and a revenue stream for Tesla, but could erode brand exclusivity and make it difficult for the automaker to manage the network, analysts said.

“It’s definitely a balance for them: how much potential federal subsidies to expand their network versus maintaining that competitive edge on billing,” said Chris Harto, senior policy analyst at Consumer Reports.

The Department of Transportation will detail next week the final requirements that all electric vehicle chargers must meet to be eligible for funding as part of the $7.5 billion effort to electrify highways and freeways across the country. These requirements will also touch on cybersecurity and the quantity and parts of the charger that must be made in America.

Chargers who want to be part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program must use a Combined Charging System, or CCS, the standard in the United States on nearly all charging stations except Tesla’s popular superchargers.

The administration’s decision to finalize so-called “minimum standards” is expected to unlock the first wave of funding and spark fierce competition between companies like ChargePoint Holdings and (CHPT.N) and EVgo Inc (EVGO.O). For these small businesses, it represents a generational opportunity.

Any shipper that wants to be eligible for federal dollars will have to meet the CCS standard once the rules are finalized next week, administration officials told Reuters.

Last year, Tesla came up with another idea. In its letter to the FHA, the company proposed that its Superchargers would be eligible for rebates if they are collocated with CCS chargers that work with competitors.

An administration official told Reuters the request was not given serious consideration.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw in Washington and Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco; Editing by Heather Timmons, Nick Zieminski and David Gregorio

