Unidentified object shot down over Alaska by US military, White House says | US Army





A US fighter jet shot down an unidentified high altitude object over Alaska that was the size of a small car, but the nature, purpose or origin of the object remains unclear.

US officials said the targeted aircraft shot down on Friday was considerably smaller than the Chinese balloon shot down over the Atlantic last Saturday, and carefully avoided characterizing it as a balloon, drone or aircraft, giving no nothing about the description of the object other than its roughness, size, altitude, and direction of travel.

John Kirby, the spokesman for the National Security Council, said the pilot of the F-22 Raptor fighter jet that fired the missile that shot down the object deemed it unmanned.

A recovery effort is underway off the Alaskan coast near the Canadian border to recover the wreckage of the object, involving the Navy, Coast Guard and FBI.

The president ordered the military to shoot down the object, Kirby said. Unlike the balloon that was shot down on Saturday after an eight-day trip across North America, the origins of this aircraft could not be estimated, he said.

We don’t know who owns this item, Kirby said.

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder told reporters the object traveled at an altitude of 40,000 feet (12,190 meters), which is about the same altitude as airliners reactionary, so unlike the Chinese ball, it was quickly seen as a threat. to civil air traffic. Alaskan airspace has been temporarily closed.

Ryder said the object was first spotted on Thursday and US warplanes were launched to intercept and examine it. It was shot down at 1:45 p.m. Friday, Washington time, by an AIM-9X Sidewinder heat-seeking missile fired from an F-22 fighter that took off from Elmendorf Air Force Base near Anchorage.

The object was about the size of a small car, so not similar in size or shape to the high-altitude surveillance balloon that was shot down off South Carolina on February 4, Ryder told reporters. .

ABC News quoted a US official describing the object as cylindrical and silver-gray and giving the appearance of floating.

When asked if it looked like a balloon, the official replied: All I’m saying is it wasn’t flying with any kind of propulsion so if it’s like a balloon we we just don’t have enough at this point.

Meanwhile, Ryder said the maritime rescue effort off the coast of South Carolina for the Chinese balloon has made progress.

Although I won’t go into detail for classification reasons, I can say that we have located a significant amount of debris so far that will prove useful in our further understanding of this balloon and its abilities to monitoring, he said.

China insisted the downed balloon was for weather purposes and denounced the US decision to shoot it down as an excessive use of force. The United States insists it was a surveillance balloon and that an inspection of its payload by a U2 spy plane while still in the air showed antennae and other equipment to intercept and geolocate communications in the United States.

Late Friday, the US Commerce Department announced that it had blacklisted six Chinese companies for supporting Beijing’s military modernization efforts, including on aerospace programs.

Companies added to the Entity List are prohibited from accessing US items and technology without government clearance.

China’s use of high-altitude balloons violates our sovereignty and threatens U.S. national security, said Alan Estevez, Commerce Undersecretary for Industry and Security. Today’s action makes it clear that entities that seek to harm U.S. national security and sovereignty will be cut off from access to U.S. technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/feb/10/alaska-us-military-unidentified-object-white-house The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos