US sanctions six Chinese tech companies for supporting spy balloon programs





The alleged Chinese spy balloon drifts towards the ocean after being shot down off Surfside Beach, South Carolina, United States, February 4, 2023.

Randall Hill | Reuters

WASHINGTON The Commerce Department on Friday announced a new round of sanctions targeting six Chinese aerospace companies it has identified as supporting the national army’s reconnaissance balloon program.

The companies will join a growing list of China-based companies that the United States says pose serious national security threats.

The sanctions announcement came just hours after a US military F-22 shot down the second “high-altitude object” to enter US airspace last week.

“The PRC’s use of high-altitude balloons violates our sovereignty and threatens the national security of the United States,” said Alan Estevez, Commerce Undersecretary for Industry and Security, using the acronym of the People’s Republic of China.

“Today’s action makes it clear that entities that seek to harm the national security and sovereignty of the United States will be cut off from access to American technologies,” Estevez said in a Department of Health statement. Trade.

The craft that was shot down Friday was floating off the coast of Alaska. Last weekend, a high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina.

The White House, however, hesitated to label the plane involved in Friday’s incident a balloon.

“We call it an object because it’s the best description we have right now,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said, adding that U.S. officials don’t yet know which nation or group was responsible.

The new sanctions reflect the administration’s renewed focus this week on China’s surveillance programs for unmanned airships.

“Today’s action demonstrates our concerted efforts to identify and disrupt the PRC’s use of surveillance balloons, which have violated the airspace of the United States and more than forty countries,” said Matthew. Axelrod, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Enforcement.

