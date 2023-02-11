The Last Of Us TV Show Just Upped The Game





Picture: HBO/Kotaku

It seems I was too quick to judge HBO’s The Last of Us. While the first four episodes certainly caught my attention as well-written and delightfully shot prestige TV, I had been a bit disappointed as the adaptive process of transforming the game into a show has, so far, overlooked the recreation of specific, memorable action sequences from the game. Well, with Endure and Survive, the fifth installment of the first (but not the last ) season of The Last of Us, the series has revealed that it’s more than capable of adapting video game action, and in some cases, just might do a better job with it.

Adapted from the hit PlayStation 3 title of the same name, The Last of Us, a gripping character-driven plot exists alongside tense and deadly combat, moment to moment. The player, as Joel, must defeat both hostile and infected humans with a combination of stealth, firearms, and crudely improvised weaponry. For its first four episodes, the HBO adaptation has, for the most part, prioritized story elements, in some cases choosing not to recreate memorable action sequences or feature unique, handcrafted props from the genre we’ve seen in gaming. It makes sense for TV to focus on the actors and the story, but so far I’ve found the show to be lacking that key action ingredient that I loved so much. well, not just seeing the game, but playing it.

There’s a reason The Last of Us made our list of the best action games you can play this year. With a slower pace than what you find in something like Naughty Dogs from other recent series, Uncharted, and a focus on survival, The Last of Us as a game injects tight, intense action sequences throughout. throughout the story, reminding you that no matter what things you might feel under your control during the story’s dead time, you’re never truly safe in its mortal world. Action sequences are when the rug has been pulled out from under you and you have to deal with a here and now situation. Mess up, and someone dies.

Our list of action games highlighted the sequel, Part II, as being a bit more flexible, with more options for how you approach and respond to various situations. But the sequel follows what the first game already did so well: moments when, pardon the cliche, all hell breaks loose and you have to react. Immediately. Its stressful action for sure, but damn it’s a thrill.

While I certainly would have traded the games first upside-down shootout sequence in the Bills Town level for the great Bill and Frank story we got in episode three of the series, I was starting to worry that the HBO television adaptation continues to leave out other, more explosive sequences rather than attempt to convey the immediacy of the game’s action on screen. But here we are with the suburban sniper sequence from episode five. This gripping scene not only conveys the game’s action particularly well, but does so with a narrative overhaul that makes the carnage even more intense.

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

Just like in the game, Joel and Ellie have teamed up with Henry and Sam. But this time, Henry and Sam’s situation is a bit more pressing. Kathleen, the leader of a revolutionary force, obsessively wants to see Henry die for his role in his brother’s death. As in the game, Joel, Ellie, Henry and Sam must navigate an abandoned suburban street, moving from car to car to avoid being shot by a sniper overlooking the area.

The TV show deviates a bit from this storyline as it exists in the game. For starters, Joel doesn’t face any additional hostile forces as he approaches the sniper nest. And it becomes clear once Joel deals with the sniper that this individual belongs to the Kansas City Revolutionaries (the games parallel version of these events takes place in Pittsburgh and does not feature Kathleen or any of the revolutionaries featured in the game). episode four). It’s one of the improvements the series makes over the original game, something its sequel also worked harder to achieve: lending faces, convoluted motivations, and identities to the antagonists.

But first we need to talk about the sound design in the sniper sequence. Although the show has already caught my ear (a particularly unnerving but satisfying swell of ambient music as Joel, Ellie and Tess ascend the stairs in the museum in episode two is one example), I’m unhealthily obsessed with the beatings. of fire in this scene. The precise, penetrating strike of sniper rifle fire is followed by a split second of universe-swallowing silence, followed by a timeless whisper of air and sensuously hard-hitting bangs on car bodies and windows. . Satisfying bangs channeled into powerful clangs, high-pitched bursts of glass-heavy metal bands will spend their entire career trying to deliver something so beautiful and sonically destructive at the same time. It’s happiness.

The sounds are adorable as special effects and creations on their own, but the effect really drew me in with an intimacy of the genre I’ve felt in video games and in particular, the one this show is about base. The scene mirroring this in the video game is an example of this, but the second half of The Last of Us Part II also has a similar sniper storyline. Cover-to-cover movement with the threat of violence pushing you back successfully comes to life on screen. But it wasn’t done yet.

Screenshot: HBO

As in the game, Joel eventually reaches the top of the sniper’s nest, eliminates the sniper, and then has to get behind the scope as hostile human forces advance. In the series, the host of personalityless enemies are replaced by new character Kathleen on her quest for revenge, with her forces in tow. Joel has to do several needleshots, one of which is recreated from the game: hitting the driver of a hostile vehicle, with the camera moving behind the scope of the rifle itself. And yes, like the game, this car crashes into a house that has a surprise in store.

Television shows the vehicle swerving and crashing into the right side. It crashes left in the game; this mirror image of recreated scenes seems to be a common element of the show. Joel and Sarah returned to their position on the sofa in the opening episode; Joels I’m sure you’ll understand this line of dialogue with Ellie asking what she’s supposed to do while he’s taking a nap in the first episode sees the sofa he’s lying on flipped across the room .

And while a group of infected also end up flooding the street in the game, it’s quite different in the series. Here, the emergence of a horde of infected from underground serves as a reward for a wonderful foreshadowing of the previous episode and the earlier scenes of it, where we learn that FEDRA had previously hunted all of the infected underground for solve the problem. Clearly this is something that will resurface to cause a problem. And in this scene, once you see that truck crash into the house, you know what’s coming, and that the hubris that drove Kathleen to such extremes will soon claim its price.

Screenshot: HBO

Breaking through the quiet madness of Kathleens’ short-sighted quest for revenge, the fallen truck and the chorus of cries and roars of the crowd of infected it unleashes is a powerful release, lifting us out of the daze of trying to follow Kathleens’ justification for cruelty. Have barely had time to digest the outlines of his bloodlust as the infected’s long-buried rage drowns all, the great equalizer who considers no one safe and needs no justification for his anger and violence . At the end of this scene, I felt the instinctive need to put the controller down and breathe. Except there was no controller.

Episode Five’s sniper storyline doesn’t just adapt a key action sequence from the game, it improves on it. The rhythm is tighter, more intense. The narrative wrap pulls you into what’s at stake in a much more satisfying way, and it earns its zombie mob scene. It’s the kind of game-sequence adaptation I expected from the HBO show, and it didn’t disappoint. Until next time, I’ll see if Whole Foods has crow for sale.

