US military ordered to ‘descent’ ‘high-altitude object’ over Alaskan waters

President Joe Biden told CNN the downing of a high-altitude object hovering over Alaska on Friday was a success, shortly after US national security officials revealed the commander in chief had authorized the American army to act.

The announcement marking the second time that US fighter jets have shot down an object flying over US airspace in just under a week comes after the administration was subjected to a slew of questions about the timing of the decision of Bidens to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon. off South Carolina last Saturday. This time, the President took more decisive action to quickly bring down the object near Alaska, but key questions about the object’s origin and its functionality remain unanswered.

After the object was first detected on Thursday, F-35 fighter jets were dispatched to investigate, according to a US official. The object, John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, told a White House press briefing, was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet and posed a reasonable threat to flight safety. civilians.

Along with the F-35 effort Thursday, fighter jets also re-engaged with the object Friday morning. Both engagements provided limited information, Kirby told reporters.

We were able to get fighter jets up and around before the order to shoot it down, and the pilots’ assessment was that there were no personnel, Kirby added.

The president was first notified Thursday evening as soon as the Pentagon had enough information, Kirby said, adding that on the recommendation of the Pentagon, Biden ordered the military to shoot down the object and they ‘did.

The object was shot down by fighter jets assigned to US Northern Command. And US officials said the object was shot down over freezing Arctic Ocean waters near the Canadian border, about 10 miles off the northern coast of Alaska. The United States expects to recover the debris, Kirby said.

Biden, who was asked later Friday if he had any comments on the downed object over Alaska, told CNN, “It was a success.”

An F-22 fighter jet from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska shot down the object at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time today in US sovereign airspace over US territorial waters, said Pentagon Air Force press secretary Brig. General Pat Ryder told reporters on Friday.

He said the object was shot down by the F-22 with an AIM-9X, the same type of aircraft and missile used to shoot down the balloon off South Carolina.

A US official noted that there were no serious concerns about collateral damage to people or property on the ground when the decision to shoot it down was made. US Northern Command and NORAD wanted to shoot down the object during the day because the brief hours of sunlight in the far north made it easy to spot a fast jet aircraft trying to find and track a slow moving object, the official said.

The object appeared to have no surveillance equipment, according to a US official, which would make it both smaller and likely less sophisticated than the Chinese balloon shot down last weekend.

Military officials expressed confidence that the object was not an asset belonging to the military or the US government.

Ryder said the Department of Defense had no details on the objects’ capabilities, purpose or origin. He added that the object posed a reasonable threat to civilian flight safety, noting that the object was about the size of a small car, so not similar in size or shape to the high-altitude surveillance balloon. which was shot down off the south coast. Carolina on February 4.

U.S. Northern Command’s Alaska Command coordinated the operation with assistance from the Alaska Air National Guard, Federal Aviation Administration and Federal Bureau of Investigation, Ryder said.

The object shot down over Alaska was much smaller than the Chinese surveillance balloon shot down over territorial waters on Saturday. The payload of the Chinese balloon shot down last Saturday was described by US officials as approximately the size of three buses, while the high-altitude object shot down on Friday was described as the size of a small car. The United States has not attributed the second flying object to any country or entity.

Let’s call it an object because it’s the best description we have right now. We don’t know who owns it, whether it’s state property, corporate or private property, we just don’t know, Kirby said.

The object did not appear to be self-contained, and therefore, (was) at the mercy of prevailing winds, which makes it much less predictable, Kirby said.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary flight restriction in the Deadhorse, Alaska area on Friday as the military took action against the object.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday he supported the decision to remove the object.

This afternoon, an object that violated US airspace was shot down. I was made aware of the issue and supported the decision to act. Our military and intelligence services will always work together, including through @NORADCommand, to keep people safe, Trudeau tweeted.

Since news broke last week about the Chinese balloon hovering over US airspace, new details have emerged of what is now understood to be a global surveillance operation by the Chinese military, l People’s Liberation Army.

On Thursday, officials revealed they believed the spy balloons discovered by the United States were part of a large fleet that conducts surveillance operations around the world. The United States has traced the balloons to 40 countries on five continents.

The United States has developed a method to track China’s spy balloon fleet over the past year, CNN exclusively reported on Friday.

