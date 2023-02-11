Why the UK should reconsider its decision to discontinue boosters for young and fit people





The UK Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) recently recommended that the current autumn booster campaign, which provides additional COVID-19 vaccinations to high-risk groups, including those with certain conditions and those aged 50 and over, would end on 12 February. I did.

Vulnerable populations will receive COVID boosters in Fall 2023, with additional boosters available in Spring 2023 to those at highest risk. But for many people, there will be no more COVID vaccines.

The third dose offer for everyone 16 years of age and older is being withdrawn after February 12 and there is no indication that it will be reinstated. The first round of COVID vaccination offers are also likely to end sometime in 2023 for most people, including children.

So, if you’re a non-vulnerable person under the age of 50 who hasn’t yet had your 1st, 2nd or 3rd dose, you may have missed your chance by coming on February 12th.

In the statement, JCVI emphasizes the decline in vaccine use and notes that it is withdrawing its third dose proposal as the transition away from the pandemic emergency response continues. Their message is that vaccination of vulnerable people is enough to enable us to live with COVID.

This is short-sighted at best. That paradoxically means that in the future most people will only gain immunity to SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) through infection. This goes against the basic premise of safe vaccination.

Epidemics are unpredictable

In the UK, there were around 135,000 direct COVID hospital admissions and around 33,000 COVID-related deaths in 2022 (COVID was the main underlying cause in 66%).

Around 1.8 million people in the UK have reported having a long COVID illness of at least 12 weeks, of which about 650,000 developed the condition as an infection in 2022.

Endemic respiratory viruses cause one or sometimes two waves of infection each year, but SARS-CoV-2 is non-seasonal, pandemic, and perennial. 2022 saw five Omicron waves in the UK and another wave is starting.

Because Omicron evolves so quickly, it has created multiple waves. This allows SARS-CoV-2 to infect more people despite vaccines and immunity gained in previous waves by avoiding previous antibody responses.

Read more: 6 common COVID myths debunked by virologists and public health experts

Vaccination is better than infection, including for children.

There is growing talk that you can get SARS-CoV-2 as long as you are not susceptible, whether you have immunity from a previous infection, a vaccination, or both. However, while both vaccination and previous infection reduce the risk of serious outcomes from COVID, they obviously do not reduce it to zero.

Also, protection weakens over time. No drug is completely risk-free, but booster vaccines can safely supplement immunity without significant risk of infection. And even if you already have COVID, the vaccine adds significant protection.

Even in children who are at a lower risk of severe COVID than adults, there are clear benefits to getting vaccinated. COVID is a major risk among pediatric infections. Smaller risks are magnified when too many people get infected (we saw a time in 2022 when the majority of children under 11 had COVID at least once). Vaccination also reduces the risk of long-term COVID.

Surprisingly, as many children under the age of 5 are admitted to intensive care with COVID as there are children between the ages of 45 and 54 (although the latter are now mostly vaccinated). Risk decreases in primary school years and then begins to build up again in adolescence and adulthood.

The UK’s COVID vaccine rollout for children has been disrupted. Famveld/Shutterstock

The COVID vaccine gives children excellent protection against serious illness, but less against infection. In the UK, it is only available to children who turn 5 before September 2022, making the UK unusual compared to many other wealthy countries that consistently provide COVID vaccines to children over 5 years of age.

A COVID vaccine is also approved for use in children under 5 in the UK, but is not currently available. This contrasts with more and more countries including the US and Israel now vaccinating this youngest age group.

So it appears that children in the UK who were too young or missed their first dose before September 2022 will soon not have a chance to get a COVID vaccination unless they are clinically vulnerable. Instead, they face multiple infections.

Read More: COVID Vaccine: No more vaccines are given to children turning 5 in the UK. That’s why this is bad news.

mixed message

A quarter of the UK population remains unvaccinated. Most are children, but that also includes nearly 30% of adults under the age of 40. Intake, as well as age, varies by social deprivation and race, exacerbating health inequalities.

Inconsistent messages from politicians and health leaders, including presenting infection in children over vaccination, have probably played a key role in reducing vaccine intake. JCVI has been lukewarm at best in approving vaccines for children.

In the face of this mixed message, somewhat ironically they cite underutilization as the reason for withdrawing the current offer.

Removing the option for people who have not yet been vaccinated is highly unusual and does not happen in any other UK vaccine program we are aware of.

The UK also differentiates itself from other affluent countries that offer ongoing booster programs. For example, Australia has been offering a 4th dose for some time and will soon make a 5th dose widely available to adults. The US is also planning a free annual booster for healthy adults and, crucially, continuing immunizations for preschool children.

Vulnerable people will still be at risk

Paradoxically, the people the JCVI is trying to protect through targeted vaccination are the people least likely to respond well to the vaccine. In the UK, fewer treatments are available to protect this vulnerable group from serious illness should they become infected.

Providing boosters and maintaining primary vaccines in larger populations, ideally pre-school age, would provide additional protection to younger or currently unvaccinated people. It will also indirectly protect vulnerable people by reducing infection and ongoing community transmission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theconversation.com/covid-vaccines-why-the-uk-needs-to-rethink-its-decision-to-stop-boosters-for-young-and-healthy-people-199044 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos