US shoots down second high-altitude object days after Chinese spy balloon





WASHINGTON The US military shot down a second “high-altitude object” in US airspace on Friday, this time off the coast of Alaska, the White House said.

The mission took place less than a week after a high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down off South Carolina.

White House spokesman John Kirby balked at characterizing the plane as a balloon, saying “we call it an object because that’s the best description we have right now.” He also said US officials do not yet know which nation or group was responsible.

The object was destroyed by a missile from an F-22 fighter jet off the northeast coast of Alaska, Kirby said during a White House press briefing.

The U.S. military first became aware of the object Thursday evening. President Joe Biden gave the order to put him down on Friday morning, which was carried out shortly after noon.

A Raytheon-built AIM-9X Sidewinder infrared-guided air-to-air missile is mounted on one of 3 Wing’s F-15C Eagle jets at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska. On Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, as a Chinese surveillance balloon flew through U.S. airspace approximately 6 nautical miles off the coast of South Carolina, a single F-22 fighter jet from Langley Air Force Base in Virginia, flying at an altitude of 58,000 feet, fired on an AIM-9X Sidewinder.

Mark Farmer | PA

The craft was flying at around 40,000 feet, which is lower than the balloon last week, and it was the size of a small car, he said.

Unlike the balloon shot down on Saturday, the latest object does not appear to possess maneuverability, Kirby said.

Last week’s spy balloon was the size of three school buses, Pentagon officials say. A sophisticated surveillance craft with propellers that gave it maneuverability, the balloon carried a payload the size of an airliner.

The latest incident also differed significantly from the previous one in that this floating object was shot down within hours of its detection.

The previous largest balloon was allowed to float across the United States for a week before Biden gave the order to bring it down.

The Pentagon defended the move during a Senate hearing on Thursday, telling lawmakers that the spy balloon’s primary value to the U.S. military lay in what could be learned from its flight path and debris.

Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Feb. 5, 2023.

Photo: US Navy

“A key element of the calculus for this operation was the ability to recover, understand and exploit the capabilities of the balloon at high altitude,” said Deputy Secretary of Defense Melissa Dalton.

Another factor influencing the decision to let the previous balloon stay aloft was that it was hovering at around 60,000 feet, where it posed no immediate threat to civilian aircraft. Commercial airliners typically cruise at an altitude of 35,000 feet.

The object shot down Friday was floating at just 40,000 feet, yet creating what the White House called “a reasonable threat” to aviation safety.

A Pentagon spokesman said on Friday that the rescue operation for the latest object was already underway, but had been hampered by rough seas in the Arctic Ocean that made diving particularly perilous.

