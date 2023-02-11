Jeremy Hunt Faces Tax Cuts After AstraZeneca Rejects £320m UK Plant in Ireland | political news





Tory MPs have intensified their demand for tax cuts from the government after pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca overlooked the construction of a new drug factory in the UK with a capacity of 320 million units.

The company’s CEO, Sir Pascal Soriot, said he wanted to build a new plant near an existing site in northwest England, but chose Dublin instead because “tax rates are low”.

The UK’s corporate tax rate is set to rise from 19% to 25% in April, the tax cut for businesses is expected to end and energy support will begin to disappear.

Conservative MP John Redwood tweeted: “AstraZeneca’s decision to invest in Ireland rather than the UK because our tax rates are so high shows how harmful the government’s tax policy is.

“High taxes destroy jobs and reduce tax revenues.”

Mr Redwood said new science secretary Michelle Donellan “should tell the Treasury that sending people and money overseas with high tax rates and additional taxes is not doing its job.”

Donelan was appointed this week by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a Whitehall reorganization that includes the creation of a new government department focused on science, innovation and technology.

The government has promised to build on the UK’s COVID-19 vaccine success and make the UK a “science superpower”.

But Matt Hancock, who was health secretary during the pandemic, said AstraZeneca’s move to build a plant in low-tax Ireland hurts those ambitions.

“This decision could have been completely avoided,” he tweeted. “Across Life Sciences, Data, AI, Clinical Trials and other industries of the future, we are wasting a lead by failing to capitalize on the global success of our vaccine programs.

“This is a huge wake-up call.”

President “Disappointed that we lost this time”

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt admitted today that he was “disappointed that we lost this time” in regards to AstraZeneca’s decision to reject the UK.

“We agree with the fundamental argument that we want to make business taxes more competitive and lower them,” he told broadcasters at a science facility in central London.

“But the only tax cuts we won’t consider are those financed by borrowing because they’re not actual tax cuts. They just pass the bill on to future generations.”

Prime Minister warns Britain 'is not out of the woods' despite economy avoiding recession

Mr Hunt has continued to resist pressure to cut taxes ahead of next month’s budget after the IMF’s grim assessment that Britain’s economy will do worse this year than any other developed country, including Russia, which is subject to sanctions.

Read more: Hunting offers hope for salaries, but rules out triggering inflation The UK economy narrowly avoids a recession.

Negative ‘noise’ overwhelms positive

Dr Richard Thorbett of the Association of British Pharmaceutical Industries (ABPI) also called for government action to provide a “level playing field”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today program: “There are more stories about investment losses than positive rumors like the one we saw with AstraZeneca.

Concerns in the pharmaceutical industry have also focused on NHS branded drug sales levies.

The plan places a cap on health care’s brand-name drug bills, which means drug manufacturers will have to pay if they rise by 2% or more per year.

But industry leaders, including AstraZeneca, are lobbying for change as payments surge due to increased demand following the pandemic.

“The agreements we have with the NHS have gotten to the point where companies are paying more than a quarter of their revenues (revenues, not profits) back to the government,” Torbett said.

“It far exceeds what industry anywhere in the world is paying and we need to get to a point where the UK can compete for investment on a level playing field. We’re not there yet.”

