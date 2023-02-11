The Last of Us: Episode 5 Review





Very much the second part of the Kansas City adventure last week, HBO’s The Last of Us Episode 5 is both thrilling and nerve-wracking. Runaway brothers Henry and Sam add a welcome layer of warmth to the Joel and Ellies relationship, helping our protagonists progress on both their physical and emotional journeys, while leading them to one of the series’ high points. It’s an unforgettable and explosive ending for a powder keg of a chapter whose wick has been steadily burning throughout this episode and the episode before.

This ending comes in two segments, each showcasing the two distinct horrors of the world of The Last of Us. The first takes place over a long action scene that rides crashing waves after a period of (more) calm seas. Joels sniper standoff is a sequence pulled straight from the game and presented with equal tension. The tight, choppy cinematography that follows it really helps capture the tense atmosphere of the scenes, only to be broken up later by a single gunshot and the rumble of Kathleens trucks. Melanie Lynskeys sinister turn as Kathleen continues superbly, which persists even after she is shown a softer side as her motives are revealed. Once again, the series refuses to categorize humanity into columns of good and evil.

Beneath the surface, however, lurks something distinctly post-human. So far, The Last of Us has kept its infected maps relatively close to its chest, and it’s surprising that it’s gone over two and a half episodes without more than a glimpse at this point. When the horde emerges, however, it is to great effect. Infected rise from the ground and flood the screen like orcs from the mines of Moria before a monstrous Bloater enters like a troll. The frenetic cut from close-ups to wide shots lends a great sense of scale and dread, as the characteristic chatter of Clicker’s throats clashes with that of gunfire.

Many memorable images are painted, but none are as heartbreaking as the arrival of a young Clicker girl who throws herself around the car Ellie finds herself trapped in. It’s a moment of pure terror matched only by the look on Joels face as he’s rendered unable to help her. Interestingly, in a twist of fate, it’s this young Clicker who ends up saving Ellie from the threat of the Kathleens gun. The children saving children theme, which sadly won’t continue for much longer, is a sad reflection of the innocence that this new world has taken away. It’s one of the strongest action scenes of the season, full of beautifully cut horror against a backdrop of fire.

For the most part, though, it’s not an overly adrenaline-pumping episode, but one that focuses on Henry, Sam, and their relationship with Joel and Ellie. Lamar Johnson shines as Henry, exuding a charisma and a smile that installs his brother. Unlike in the game, Sam is now portrayed as deaf, which Henry uses in an attempt to protect him from some of the horrors of the world. It helps maintain a level of fleeting innocence, as well as providing heartbreaking final moments. By only sharing the most positive information with Sam, Henry protects his younger brother; its neat symbolism that mirrors Sam’s own superhero paintings.

Ellie and Sam instantly bond due to their shared innocence from youth. There is a natural lack of judgment and therefore an increased sense of confidence. Sam’s willingness to open up to Ellie almost gives her a sense of responsibility and her first taste of what it’s like to be in charge of someone’s safety – an important step for her to understand what what it was like to walk in Joels shoes during their time together. Previously, Ellie only had to think and worry about herself, much like Joel did for most of his twenties after separating himself from any emotional connection to the world. Now halfway through their journey together, however, they have gained a strong bond with each other and reconnected with the human experience itself.

Henry and Joel, meanwhile, are mostly opposites. Youth and gentleness versus experience and violence. Optimism versus pessimism. It’s a great dynamic, and the moment they realize their motivations are shared is a prime example of bonding. Joel’s non-response to Henry’s admission of guilt also functions as a brilliant foreshadowing of what’s to come later in his journey. It’s a testament to the four performers that such a short trip together feels like a lifetime of camaraderie, even if cut short in a brutal way.

The scenes set in the underground tunnels are a particular treat for fans of the game. Not only do they serve as an effective counterfeit, as they expected them to be littered with infected, but they also pay homage to a story which could have been a standalone flashback episode in an alternate timeline. The remnants of the Ishs community – one of the game’s most devastating sub-stories – are a treasure trove of Easter eggs, ranging from the joy of a Savage Starlight comic book to the tragedy of the abandoned nursery toys of the doomed community. Another heartbreaking reminder of the impermanence of life in this world.

The continued stellar screenwriting and compassionate performances contribute immensely to the brutality of this chapter’s final moments.

And that’s how the episodes come second, a much more terribly gruesome ending. The heartbreaking revelation of Sam’s bite is shown in a way only a child could in a touching scene played superbly by the young actors. Just as we saw in episode three, it’s once again a great credit to the show to have managed to connect us so deeply with the characters over such a limited amount of time. The continued stellar screenwriting and compassionate performances contribute immensely to the brutality of this chapter’s final moments. Lamar Johnson, in particular, shows a remarkable level of emotion on his face as Henry comes to terms with what he has done.

Joel and Ellie don’t need to say a word, as another companion is lost along the way. It falls to Ellies to bear the heavy weight of grief; his final apology to Sam is a final punch in the stomach. A tragic end that shows that even the most good-natured souls are not capable of fighting nature itself.

