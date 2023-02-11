



The United States will allow the United Kingdom to retain its foreign investment review exemption for certain real estate and uncontrolled transactions after it concludes that the United Kingdom has established a sufficiently robust system of its own.

Friday’s decision represents a vote of confidence in Washington for a new, tougher law on foreign investment in the UK that went into effect last year and has already blocked several high-profile Chinese investment schemes.

The action to liquidate the UK was led by the Council on Foreign Investment in the United States (Cfius), an interagency body chaired by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The United States strengthened its foreign investment review system through a 2018 law enacted by former President Donald Trump amid growing concerns in Washington that some Chinese investments pose a national security threat. U.S. regulations extend the Cfius review to include mandatory, rather than voluntary, filing requirements for certain non-controlling and real estate transactions, as well as general acquisitions with a change of control.

At the time, the Treasury Department decided to exempt some countries from the Five Eyes intelligence alliance from more stringent measures as long as they could prove tough enough to prevent their domestic regime from serving as a backdoor route to the United States. Risky foreign investment.

Last year, the US said Canada and Australia would continue to qualify as exceptional foreign countries under the new rules. But by February 13, the fate of Britain and New Zealand had to be decided.

Paul Rosen, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury Department for Investment Security, said the United States is examining foreign investment for national security risks and it is important that allies also identify and address the risks of malicious foreign investment.

Today’s action reflects that our Five Eye allies have all stood up and implemented their own robust foreign investment screening programs. We look forward to continuing to work with all of them on issues related to investment security.

The UK’s National Security and Investment Act, which came into effect in January 2022, gives the UK government even greater powers to block foreign acquisitions that pose potential security concerns.

NSIA is one of the world’s most extensive underwriting schemes, covering 17 sensitive sectors, and is applicable to transactions retrospectively through November 2020.

Its introduction came against a backdrop of cooling Beijing-London relations and growing British warnings about Chinese investment in British industry. In 2020, the British government banned the use of Chinese company Huawei equipment in its new 5G telecom network.

The NSIA regime was used in November to block the sale of the Welsh company’s Newport Wafer Fab to Chinese-owned Nexperia.

The intervention came after nine US MPs urged President Joe Biden to reconsider Britain’s whitelist status unless it blocks the deal.

In July, the British government announced a ban on the sale of Manchester University’s computer vision technology to a Chinese semiconductor company. Officials said the rejected buyer, Beijing Infinite Vision Technology, was a state-linked Chinese commercial fabless semiconductor group.

In December, the government used the NSIA to order LetterOne, an oligarch-backed investment firm, to sell local broadband provider Upp.

