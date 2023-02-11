



This is very embarrassing. Fire service unions today canceled a planned strike after the National Joint Council, which negotiates for local authorities, offered 7 percent this year and 5 percent next year. Members have not yet agreed, but council employees have agreed to a similar deal as local authorities are free to jointly seek a reasonable resolution. Wales and Scotland are also in the process of reaching agreements with medical staff. This makes those in service in Britain appear more stubborn, unreasonable and ideologically fixated.

GMB’s public services state secretary, Rachel Harrison, told me yesterday morning that the offer for a fire brigade was “exorbitant,” and that ambulance workers and other strikers would be sure to suspend action and immediately cancel any such offer if they received it. Members will have to decide, but the opinion around the union yesterday was that a similar deal would resolve these strikes.

The government hoped that the striking workers would be weak by now. Ministers felt that low-wage public workers already using food banks would surely suffer as they often had their pay stubs wiped off their pay slips. The NHS’ new payslip system intentionally emphasizes strike-day deductions.

They also hoped that by now the public would have turned their backs on the striking workers. Will the decidedly determined Prime Minister and Prime Minister take the honor of the little Thatcher in the 1980s for taking a firm stand against the militants? But that’s not how things work out. Not at all. Because of that, the government has no plans and no ladder to come down from its adamant position.

NHS employers have expressed their views, unions say. The confrontational strike (minimum level of service) legislation is an insult to local managers who worked well with their employees to ensure an emergency during a strike. Reduced ambulance delays on strike days because every shift is on picket lines and when a Category 1 or 2 call comes in, more staff than usual are available to respond. Respondents arrived faster, discharged patients arrived faster with A&E, and there were fewer ambulance queues outside hospitals, says Harrison. The bill would allow health department politicians to specify by name and occupation all who could be barred from striking.

Grant Shapps jeopardized his life last Sunday by refusing to provide information about where ambulance workers were striking, solidifying the resolve of strikers by creating a zip code lottery for people suffering heart attacks. claiming to have caused outrage. It’s a blatant lie, says Harrison.

What Shapps and the government prefer not to draw attention to is an average of 1,000 additional (non-Covid) deaths a week for fear of exposing the effects of underfunding in the NHS and social and community protection for more than a decade.

Instead of disappearing, more people are joining the strike. On Wednesday the Ambulance Services Trust in the East of England held its last vote to join. On March 15, Budget Day, another 100,000 officials, along with 30,000 in HMRC, will lose significant amounts of money from the state for each day they don’t collect taxes. Unions are holding a vote and renewing voting mandates as public inquiries about joining the TUC skyrocket.

Unions are enraged by the prime minister and other ministers who insist that the door to trade unions is open in a situation where no bargaining is taking place. TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said the cabinet did not understand the deal. Publicly, ministers said they would talk to him, but no talks took place. As with all disputes, it will end around the table by agreement.

They misjudged the public mood, says Nowak. Reiterating the mantra that giving officials an inch will be inflation only affects a third of voters, according to a TUC focus group. Because that’s not true, says Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies. And the private sector has seen wages rise much faster than civil servants. He thinks the amount required to pay is relatively small. Cost per 1% of public benefit bill is $2.5 billion. Meanwhile, the union leaders I spoke with said that Shell’s and BP’s bizarre profits bolstered the resolve of the striking workers.

The longer the government delays the inevitable agreement, the longer the NHS waiting list will be, and Rishi Sunak will struggle to deliver on his promise to reduce the waiting list until the next election. The plan may be to wait until April to hide the decline in false trades for next year, which will actually include wages retroactive to this year. But the longer this descent is delayed, the more disconcerting it will become.

Meanwhile, the Telegraph published a massive poll of 28,000 voters, presumably designed to terrorize the Tories’ vivid daylight. Labor will win an unimaginable 509 seats, the SNP will be the official opposition with 50 seats, the Conservatives will be third with 45 seats and nearly every Conservative you’ve ever heard of will be swept away. In the electoral calculus poll, Labor was at 47.5% and the Conservatives at 26.3%. There is still a long way to go until the election, but this suggests that inciting strikes and disenfranchisement is game-changing for voters.

