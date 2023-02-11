US shoots down unidentified car-sized object flying over Alaska





WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) – A U.S. F-22 fighter jet shot down an unidentified object flying over Alaska on Friday, U.S. officials said, less than a week after the military shot down a Chinese balloon that flew over the United States. .

A Sidewinder missile shot down the final craft, which was about the size of a small car, said U.S. Brig. General Patrick Ryder, chief spokesman for the Pentagon.

“We don’t know who owns this object,” White House spokesman John Kirby said, adding that it was unclear where it began its flight.

President Joe Biden ordered the shooting, which was announced from the White House.

On February 4, another American F-22 fighter jet shot down what the US government called a Chinese surveillance balloon off South Carolina after its week-long journey through the United States and parts of from Canada. The Chinese government said it was a civilian research vessel.

Some lawmakers criticized the president for not bringing down the Chinese ball sooner. The U.S. military had recommended waiting until it was over the ocean for fear of injury from falling debris.

Latest updates

The Pentagon and the White House declined to give a detailed description of the latest object, saying only that it was much smaller than the Chinese balloon.

US officials declined to speculate what the object might be, even after a day of sighting, raising questions about what type of object could be so difficult to identify by experienced US pilots and intelligence officials. .

The Pentagon said it was first detected Thursday using ground-based radar. F-35 planes were then sent to investigate. The UFO was flying at about 40,000 feet (12,190 meters) in a northeasterly direction, posing a risk to civilian air traffic.

The object was shot down off the northeast coast of Alaska over frozen US territorial waters near the Canadian border. Officials said it would be much easier to recover pieces of the object on the ice than with the Chinese balloon, pieces of which sank into the ocean when it was shot down.

SHIP WITHOUT PILOT

[1/4]White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby answers questions during the daily press conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 10, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Ryder said American pilots who flew by the last object before it was shot down determined that no humans were on board. He added that it was unable to maneuver and did not look like an airplane. Ryder and other officials haven’t said whether it might just be a weather balloon or another type of balloon.

“It wasn’t a plane per se,” Ryder said at a press briefing.

The F-22 shot down the object at 1:45 p.m. EST.

When asked why Biden’s authorization was needed, Ryder acknowledged that the US military commander overseeing North American airspace had the authority to shoot down objects that posed a military risk or a risk to the people. American.

“In this particular case, it was determined to pose a reasonable threat to air traffic,” Ryder said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it closed some airspace in northern Alaska to support Department of Defense operations.

Since the downing of the 200-foot (60-meter) high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon, US officials have been scouring the ocean to recover wreckage and landing gear from electronic gadgets.

Ryder told reporters that “a significant amount” of the balloon had already been recovered or located, suggesting US officials may soon have more information about Chinese spy capabilities aboard the vessel.

After Friday’s object was shot, some lawmakers praised Biden.

“Glad to see the President act quickly on this new intrusion into our airspace,” said Senator Mark Warner, Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

In an oft-controversial Senate hearing on Thursday, lawmakers slammed the Pentagon for not shooting down China’s balloon sooner, underscoring ongoing congressional concern over shortcomings in the United States’ ability to protect its airspace. .

Phil Stewart

Thomson Reuters

Phil Stewart has reported from over 60 countries including Afghanistan, Ukraine, Syria, Iraq, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, China and South Sudan.

