UK economy sputtering and narrowly avoiding recession.





It’s a notable upgrade from the bank’s forecast for November, which had expected a 1.5% contraction.

The UK is expected to experience a much less severe recession than it did after the 2008 financial crisis or in the early 1990s, as unemployment is expected to rise less than previously thought and traders expect interest rates not to rise much. Indeed, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, a London-based think tank, released a report this week arguing that the UK may avoid a recession this year, but the economy will grow little.

In the end, whether or not the UK falls into a recession can seem like a hair split. A bigger problem is that after years of disappointing expansion, the economy faces more sluggish growth due to lower productivity and a reduced labor force. The Bank of England has said it does not expect the UK economy to return to pre-pandemic size before 2026.

The economic frustration of rising living costs and a history of low wages can be seen on the streets as workers, including nurses and teachers, go on strike over wages and tough working conditions. The National Institute of Economic and Social Research warned of the return of the squeezed middle class, a large middle class that faces higher taxes, mortgage payments and other expenses without the cash transfers that low-income households receive.

The successive economic shocks, including the pandemic, and rising energy prices caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine have made Britain poorer, but there is also frustration and disappointment among people as the economy has performed worse than expected for many years, Director Jagjit Chadha said. National Institute of Economic and Social Research at a press conference this week.

The shortfall in gross domestic product (GDP) per capita is incredibly depressing compared to pre-crisis trends, he said.

After last fall’s economic turmoil under Prime Minister Liz Truss, which temporarily skyrocketed debt costs and plunged the British pound, there are concerns that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government lacks a credible strategy for sustainable expansion. is also growing. economy. Meanwhile, the economic toll of Brexit, the UK’s exit from the European Union three years ago, is becoming more apparent. And there are concerns that the country will fall behind in the green transition unless more is done to compete with the US Inflation Reduction Act, which is set to attract billions of dollars in investment to the country.

