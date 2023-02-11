US Blacklists Six Chinese Entities Over Spy Balloon Program | Political news





The blacklist will make it difficult for companies and a research institute to secure US technology exports.

The United States has blacklisted six Chinese entities it says were linked to Beijing’s aerospace programs as part of its retaliation against an alleged Chinese spy balloon that flew through American airspace.

The move is likely to further escalate the diplomatic row between the United States and China that has escalated over the surveillance balloon, which the United States finally shot down last weekend. The United States said the balloon was equipped to detect and collect intelligence signals, but Beijing insisted it was a weather craft that had veered off course.

On Friday, the US Bureau of Industry and Security said the six Chinese entities were being targeted for their support of China’s military modernization efforts, particularly the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aerospace programs, including airships and balloons.

The PLA uses high-altitude balloons (HABs) for intelligence and reconnaissance activities, he said.

US Under Secretary of Commerce Don Graves said on Twitter that his department would not hesitate to continue to use these restrictions and other regulatory and enforcement tools to protect the national security and sovereignty of the United States. United.

The six entities are Beijing Nanjiang Aerospace Technology Co, China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 48th Research Institute, Dongguan Lingkong Remote Sensing Technology Co, Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group Co, Guangzhou Tian-Hai-Xiang Aviation Technology Co and Shanxi Eagles Men Aviation. Science and Technology Group Co.

The blacklist will make it harder for the five companies and a research institute to secure US technology exports.

There was no immediate comment from China on the blacklist.

Also on Friday, a US Army fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the northern coast of Alaska on the orders of President Joe Biden.

The object was shot down because it would have posed a threat to civilian flight safety rather than knowing it was engaged in surveillance.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters the high-altitude object flew 12,000 meters (40,000 feet) above Alaska, posing a threat to the ‘civil Aviation.

We don’t know who this object belongs to, Kirby told a news conference, adding that it was significantly smaller than the Chinese balloon that flew over the country last week.

Let’s call it an object because it’s the best description we have right now, he said. We have no information that would confirm a stated purpose for this object.

