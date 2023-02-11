UK narrowly avoids recession, but expects recession in 2023





Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said the UK economy is still not out of the woods, despite narrowly missing the last quarter’s downturn.

The UK narrowly avoided sinking into a recession last year after the economy posted zero growth in the fourth quarter of 2022, figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the economy was stagnant between October and December last year. Unrounded figures represent 0.01% growth.

This preliminary estimate means that the UK has not declined for two consecutive quarters in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the technical definition of a recession.

Minister Hunt told broadcasters at a science facility in central London: “In fact, the fact that we were the fastest-growing major country last year, and that we avoided a recession, shows that there is fundamental resilience in the UK economy.” .

But we are not out of the woods.

Inflation remains too high and is hurting families across the country. This is why we must stick with our plan to cut inflation in half.

If we do that and use our strengths in science and technology, we can really become one of the most prosperous countries in Europe.

The economy fell 0.5 per cent in December, in part as transport, NHS, education and postal service workers waged industrial action throughout the month.

The Bank of England still expects the UK to enter a recession this year, albeit shorter and less severe than previously thought.

The economy contracted sharply in December, which overall means that there has been no economic growth in the last three months of 2022, said ONS Director of Economic Statistics Darren Morgan.

Public services took a hit in December with a drop in operations and GP visits. This was in part due to the effects of the strike and remarkably low school attendance.

Meanwhile, the suspension of Premier League football for the World Cup and postal strikes also contributed to the downturn.

ONS said the economy grew 4% year-over-year as restaurants, bars and travel agencies recovered from the pandemic.

But Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt has warned Britain is not out of the woods yet.

He said: The fact that the UK was the fastest growing economy in the G7 last year and avoided a recession shows that our economy is more resilient than many feared.

But we’re not out of the woods yet, especially with respect to inflation.

If we stick to our plan to halve inflation this year, we can be confident that we have the best growth prospects anywhere in Europe.

Commenting on the latest GDP figures, British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) Research Director David Bharier said:

Small businesses have suffered economic shocks over the past three years, including shutdowns, global supply chain crises, Brexit and soaring energy costs.

Our research shows that most small businesses do not see an improvement in sales, exports or investments. Retailers and hospitality businesses are most affected by the current anemic economy.

While there is some relief from falling energy prices and potential inflation peaks, businesses face other headwinds, including continued strike action and further uncertainty surrounding trade relations with Europe.

Meanwhile, Labor’s shadow prime minister has called for urgent action to ease the cost-of-living crisis.

Rachel Reeves MP said: Today’s figures show how our economy is stuck in the slow lane despite the UK’s great potential.

We can be leaders in future industries that will help grow the economy.

And we must take urgent action to prevent further damage from the cost-of-living crisis by using a decent windfall to oil and gas giants to keep the energy price cap from rising in April.

The Liberal Democrats blamed the latest economic data on the Conservatives’ total incompetence and mismanagement of the British finances.

The party’s Treasury spokeswoman, Sarah Olney, said:

Responsibility for these gloomy numbers lies with governments with overspending budgets, failures to address inflation and no growth plans.

The Conservatives had no economic power left.

