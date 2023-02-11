The Last of Us Bloater: How HBO created the Clicker video game monster





SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers for Episode 5 of “The Last of Us,” now airing on HBO Max.

If you thought “The Last of Us” clickers were scary, think again.

The huge, heavy jester is one of the most fearsome enemies in the original “The Last of Us” video game. Nearly impenetrable mushrooms sprouted from every inch of its gargantuan frame after years of Cordyceps infection, and the creature gained enough strength to tear off the head of an unsuspecting apocalypse survivor. In episode 5 of HBO’s “The Last Us” series, the puffy man makes a grand and deadly entrance, emerging from a collapsed underground tunnel with a horde of clickers in his wake.

Barrie Gower, prosthetic designer on “The Last of Us,” gave birth to the bloater for his live-action debut. The four-time Emmy winner is a master at creating special effects and grotesque monsters. he’s the architect behind Vecna ​​on “Stranger Things”, the Night King on “Game of the Thrones” and many other creatures. The bloater, consisting of a bulky, practical costume and some CGI, is his latest creation.

HBO

Adam Basil, a 6’6″ British stuntman who worked on “Game of Thrones” with Gower, had the perfect “body build, girth and fitness” for the puffy. Gower recommended him for the job to showrunners of “The Last of Us” Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, then did a full body cast of Basil to shape the monster.

“We had an entire copy of his body that we modeled the puffy plasticine prostheses on,” says Gower. “We cast it from a foam rubber and a foam latex, which is very light. It’s almost like upholstery foam, a kind of very spongy material. Everything was molded and cast in separate sections: upper half, head, arms, legs. We had a team that made all these parts together. We had a zipper in the back and around the waist so we could put them together. It had all those dangling mushroom pleats that hid the zippers and snaps.

To make the mushroom bits stand out during the nighttime scene where the puffy man slaughters a team of soldiers, Basil’s costume was coated in a viscous lubricant.

“The suit would be very soft, but very slimy and wet,” Gower says. “We coated it in this gel-like solution, which gave it an all-mushroom shine. We had lots of little spines and spiky hairs embedded in his body, like little hollowed-out growths. To make the shapes legible, we had to cover them with gloss. It was like a texture that we were building up, so we were constantly going in and coating them with that gloss, just to get the shapes back into the silhouettes. We would repeatedly go in and gel it more, coating it in that lube so it was nice and shiny.

HBO

Gower estimates that the entire puffy suit weighed 40 kilograms or more, or about 88 pounds, which was a heavier build than Vecna ​​from “Stranger Things”. On top of the bloat, there were 10 to 15 stuntmen dressed in clicker suits and 40 to 60 infected extras wreaking havoc on Kansas City’s cul-de-sac in “The Last of Us.” It took a team of 65 prosthetic artists five hours to complete all the makeup. Since the clicker attack takes place at night, the makeup process would begin around 3:00 or 4:00 p.m. to begin filming at 9:00 p.m.

“For the clickers, we had stunt guys who wore sweater masks with these orbital areas, which looked like little plugs that we could put on for all the close-ups but take off for all the medium to wide shots,” explains Gower. “We had two clicker hero actors, Samuel and Olivia, who both played clicker in Episode 2 when we first met them at the Bostonian Museum. As soon as they put on makeup and started moving, they could click. It was so authentic.

The two main clickers were “completely engulfed in prosthetics,” so they were unrecognizable from their previous scenes and each had two different costumes in episode 5. The other standout clicker, who crawls after Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in the car and later kills Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey), was played by a nine-year-old gymnast and contortionist.

HBO

Clickers may only be hungry for flesh, but how do actors eat and drink with their faces full of mushrooms? A balaclava-like mask made it easy to remove the clicker’s head and food, but the hero actors needed a long process to remove their prosthetics for a break.

“Both Samuel and Olivia had custom make-up, a balaclava and a crown as well,” Gower says. “The facial appliance came up around the mouth, below the eyes, then the crown came down and they both had custom made prostheses that clipped onto their own tops and bottoms of their teeth. They had a row of teeth, upper and lower, which were in front of their own lips. We could trick the entire palate forward and incorporate it into this split cranial paddle on the head. For them it was much longer if they needed to eat and take them out. We had a delay of about 5-10 minutes where we took the teeth out, they could eat and drink, then put them back in and put them back together.

