Last of Us makes Sam and Henrys a depressing gaming story full of nihilism





It is absurd to complain that an apocalypse story is too dark.

We Are the Walking Dead Robert Kirkmans’ distillation of the zombie genre down to its most basic elements was published in 2005’s The Walking Dead #24, and Andrew Lincoln brought a version of those words to TV show audiences. The Walking Dead fifth season a decade later. The comic’s success on TV sparked a wave of fascination with the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse, not just the epidemic. At this point, we know very well what a zombie story is really about.

But if the fifth episode of The Last of Us demonstrates anything, it’s not the zombies, violence and death that bend this particular apocalypse to nihilism. It’s the insistence that cruelty and selfishness are prevalent among revolutionaries, authority figures and everyone in between and there’s nothing anyone can do about it, so you might as well take a firearm and defend yourself and yours. It wasn’t the living dead. That’s what they are.

[Ed. note: This piece contains spoilers for The Last of Us episode 5, Endure and Survive.]

There’s something I don’t like about it that I can’t quite put my finger on Oh, that’s right! It’s that I don’t like being told, especially by corporate media, that deep down everyone is a monster, so there’s no point in getting rid of the monsters in charge .

Photo: Liane Hentscher/HBO

Maybe that’s how Endure and Survive opens with revolutionaries torturing their oppressors to death and mutilating their bodies, as the citizens of Kansas City’s Quarantine Zone celebrate the overthrow of the outpost. FEDRA of their city. Maybe this is the scene where Henry fleeing from the revolutionaries after FEDRA extorts him into betraying them by withholding lifesaving drugs from his deaf and dumb little brother describes these events to Joel, and a young black man tells the latino guy next to him that if you push people around long enough, that’s exactly what happens. This is a line straight out of If we give up our power to the people we have oppressed, they will use it to oppress us right away, written by the Committee to justify your continued chauvinism.

There’s a feeling in The Last of Us that this is meant to be unfortunate, but inevitable. While people under the FEDRA regime trade their freedom for safety and have the right to rise up, everyone we’ve seen living in freedom are inhumane gangs of looters or gun-preparers watching beheadings of tripwires for fun. That’s how people are.

Maybe it’s that I just listened to a 51-minute debunking of veneer theory, a nearly 400-year-old philosophical position that morality is a thin veneer on the state of selfishness and default brutality of humanity from the NPRs Throughline podcast. Or that we just went through a period of global plague in which far more cops beat up unarmed protesters than the other way around, and that the protests that led to the deaths of police officers were those full of ostensibly lined up armed preppers with real cops. It seems quite discordant to say that resistance against an established oppressor always ends in equal violence in return.

Maybe it’s that I’m a die-hard Batman fan before all of his recent movies were tight-lipped about how terrorists and Occupy Wall Street are basically the same thing. It’s a cinematic palette for superhero stories that dates back to Christopher Nolans The Dark Knight, though the quote is Some men just wanna watch the world burn, not All men just wanna watch the world burn. It seems hard for some to remember that after so many promises that people are only as good as the law allows, the point of this movie is that the Joker was wrong.

Hashtag the Joker was wrong Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

Maybe all of this got me tired of guys getting big paychecks for telling me how oppressive our laws are but the people pushing them back are violent reactionaries so what are you gonna TO DO ? Stories that offer no approved way to advocate for global change and, therefore, stories that tell me there is no right way to make things different. It is what it is, the stranger tells me about the boot on my neck.

I remember playing The Last of Us in the summer of 2013, when the game was grueling, but also cathartic. The whole point of telling a story through a game, after all, is to give the audience a sense of agency (whether real or just expertly fabricated) within that story itself. And with a sense of agency comes a sense of power.

The Last of Us, the game, put me in a position to fight and win. It conferred a sense of eventual invincibility: I could always go back and try again until Joel and Ellie escaped to fight another day. If the story of the game had really wanted them to die, I couldn’t have stopped it, but spoilers for a 10 year old game, it didn’t.

The game’s story wanted Henry and Sam to die, however, and ironically or tellingly, the past decade had erased them from my mind until they appeared in the fourth episode of HBO’s The Last of Us. J I have tangible memories of scenes from the game’s early arcs and its infamous ending, but many stages along the way have faded. The game put me in a position to move on, gave me the illusion of working towards a goal: I was going to (Joel and Ellie) cure the plague of Cordyceps and put an end to this madness. (Until game spoiler history for a 10 year old game decided I wasn’t.)

Photo: Liane Hentscher/HBO

But The Last of Us, the TV show, makes me watch helplessly as Henry makes dire choices in a place of love desperation, and is rewarded by having to kill his own little brother out of mercy, then turn the gun on himself- even in front of another child, and his guardian who experienced essentially the same loss. I’m sitting there for a scene where Kathleen (the revolutionary leader) bluntly explains that she’s fully aware that the success of the uprising has given her the freedom to be nice, but she still enjoys murdering children, just because she thinks it will make her feel better and all her followers are doing pretty well? I can’t try to save Henry and Sam, and I can’t fight Kathleen.

So maybe it’s the passivity of TV versus gaming, or the decade of experiences I’ve had in between, but I’m not able to escape my thoughts, no matter how intentional or not that the creators of the shows have told a story that incites them. I sit there thinking, this is the story you are writing if you perhaps only believe in a calm, inarticulate way that deep down, the natural state of humanity is monstrosity.

Either you think this is how you’d behave if societal codes and conventions broke down, and if you did, then everyone else would, because the idea that you’re monstrous beyond the average is unthinkable. Or worse, you don’t think you would, but you think other people definitely would, an idea a stone’s throw from My people would never do that, but they’d line right out of the How To Perpetuate the hierarchy that puts you at a societal benefit handbook from the Committee for Colonialism and Genocide throughout Human History. The belief that humanity is fundamentally monstrous is the mother of monstrous realities.

So maybe what it really is is that I don’t like it when people project their own bullshit onto me.

