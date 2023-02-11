What does Brexit mean for the NHS?





Mark Dayan assesses the impact of Brexit on health care and looks at the impact on funding, staffing and drug supply.

The NHS is Britain’s largest and perhaps most beloved institution, so it’s no surprise that it played a prominent role in the great political drama of our time, the Brexit referendum.

The Leave campaign argued that Brexit would free up more money to inject into the NHS, while Remain argued that Brexit risks creating staffing and medicine shortages.

For the first time, we are far enough away from the referendum and the actual EU exit to stop guessing and start measuring the outcome. The latest report from the Health Foundation-funded Health and International Relations Monitor project aims to explain what Brexit means for healthcare so far.

During the EU referendum, the Leave campaign famously claimed that we were sending $350 million a week to the EU. Let’s fund the NHS instead. Fact-checkers, however, found the actual figure for UK net transfers to Brussels was much smaller, and projections suggest the savings were more than offset by the economic blow of a hard Brexit.

The NHS budget (in the UK alone) has actually increased by more than 350 million a week since 2016. In real terms, it increased by 400 million a week.

These budget increases are not driven by a savings shift due to leaving the EU (although they may have been influenced by the political ramifications of Brexit). Brexit had as severe an economic impact as could be expected. Expenditures had to come from tax, borrowing, and pressure from other departments.

While this may seem like a huge increase in funding, NHS budgets are so vast that in reality they are far from unusual rates of growth and in fact barely keep pace with a growing and aging population. The service is still cash-strapped and has invested significantly less in equipment and buildings than other systems around the world during this time. If the public expected revolutionary amounts of money to solve post-Brexit health care, they didn’t get it.

Another key question is the impact of Brexit on the NHS workforce. New nurses arriving from EU and EFTA countries immediately slowed to near zero and dental recruitment slowed for a long time, in both cases exacerbated by new language examination regimes.

Like financing, politics and its real impact are all based on long-standing problems with domestic short-termism. Many key employee groups were in critical shortfall seven years ago, and many still are. Successive government responses have repeatedly reformed visa regulations to enable very high rates of employment in Africa and Asia.

Its scale is astonishing. The vast majority of newly registered doctors in 2021 qualified outside the UK, EU or EFTA. This is providing enough trained and qualified doctors and nurses to significantly increase its numbers, despite continuing shortages of staffing plans for the English NHS and an increasing staff turnover rate. The number of non-EU doctors licensed in the UK has increased. From 72,000 to 112,000 in the six years following the referendum: The number of non-EU nurses increased from 67,000 to 124,000.

Unfortunately, this response has drawbacks and limitations. Unlike free movement in the EU, these visas come with skill and salary requirements. This has exacerbated the situation in the chronically underpaid, understaffed and underfunded social services sector, which has attracted immigrant recruitment. The minimum wage to qualify for a medical and care worker visa is 20,480, even though care workers have recently been declared a deficient occupation. The share of EU social workers fell from 8% to 7% between 2019/20 and 2021/22. The total labor force did not increase during this period.

On the other hand, in some important health professions that previously relied heavily on EU immigration, we have not found sufficient alternatives and find that they are still in short supply as recruitment within a single market has slowed. Affected specialties included cardiac and pulmonary surgeons, anesthesiologists, and psychiatrists.

The UK avoided a no-deal Brexit, and a sudden crunch in pharmaceutical supplies could have been avoided when officials and suppliers more systematically withdrew from the single market in early 2021. Nonetheless, we see clear indications that the UK is facing. Since 2016, the shortage has increased somewhat.

The number of drugs for which the Department of Health and Social Care (Department of Health and Social Care) had to agree to pay higher than previous rates to maintain supply was about 20 in the month before the referendum. has consistently increased to over 100. Several severe shortage protocols, allowing pharmacists to refill GP prescriptions when intended medications have been exhausted, have been implemented.

Some of these are global phenomena that can also be seen in the EU. However, the UK’s problems with ensuring a consistent supply of medicines appear to have been particularly consistent and started earlier. We intend to examine other factors in more detail, but the unusual decline in UK pharmaceutical imports from other countries suggests that post-Brexit trade may be a factor.

Meanwhile, despite the high-profile decision on vaccines, the possibility that Brexit could have allowed faster access to new medicines seems to have been missed. When we looked at recent approvals in autumn 2022, we found that nine of the last 20 drugs approved by the EU have yet to enter the UK market. There has been no clear recent example of faster approval in the UK at a similar time. A study tracking total innovative approvals also shows that the UK lags behind the EU and the US.

Leaving the European Union dealt a pitiful blow to structural weaknesses that already existed in manpower and financing, creating new weaknesses that would later be exacerbated by global pharmaceutical supply shortages.

Many of these problems can be addressed domestically or through negotiations with the EU, for example by addressing poor retention of existing staff or achieving more mutual recognition agreements to make drug trade easier with the continent. But this didn’t happen.

From pharmaceutical negotiations and investment trends to global trade deals, in the near future, Brexit’s challenges to UK health are likely to increase. They must respond by strengthening the institutions that regulate health services and medicine and planning the workforce, and face tough trade-offs. Continuing to drift could mean Brexit and medical drama towing for years to come.

Mark Dayan, Policy Analyst and Public Affairs Director, Nuffield Trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ukandeu.ac.uk/what-has-brexit-meant-for-the-nhs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos