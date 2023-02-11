This Last of Us actor is happy he got the best death of the season





[Ed. note: As you mightve guessed from the headline, this post contains spoilers for a death at the end of The Last of Us episode 5.]

Everything goes wrong for everyone at some point in the overthrow of the suburbs at the end of episode 5 of The Last of Us. Endure and Survive ends in an elaborate action game, with infected coming out of sinkhole and invade Joel (Pedro Pascal), Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and their Kansas City allies and enemies. Many people die. But few have a more brutal death than Perry (Jeffrey Pierce), who is torn to pieces by a puffy man.

Even blurry in the background as Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey) escapes, it’s a particularly gnarly kill. And Pierce, who also voiced Joels brother Tommy in The Last of Us game, wouldn’t want it any other way and not just because it’s an Easter egg.

Craig [Mazin, co-showrunner] said: Look, you’re going to have the best death of all season, Pierce told Polygon in an interview. And to me, he’s a man who lived by a code of honor. And the idea of ​​him getting that honorable death that he can choose and sacrifice himself in the hope that Kathleen can potentially escape is really as heroic and selfless an act as you could hope for.

This strength was something Pierce wanted every moment Perry was on screen. According to him, Perry was a former military man, had no interest in joining FEDRA and its death squads, and moved on until he found Kathleen and her brother and joined their cause. Pierce describes going back and forth with the props department, putting together the look he wanted for the character he envisioned: a plate carrier tactical vest, a personal weapon with his FEDRA Beretta, three separate knives (in the tradition of the game, your knives are exhausted, Pierce notes), and a medical kit on your back. The goal was to make it feel steely and professional, in line with cowboy and samurai mythology.

So, yeah, I love that’s the way he chose to end things, despite the fact that she’s not really enjoying the window he’s buying her, Pierce laughs. Maybe someone ran away because they sacrificed themselves!

In the end, Kansas City’s cul-de-sac simply wasn’t big enough to hold the Cordyceps network under the city. And Perry becomes another distinctive zombie in a world full of them. Yet Pierce will always cherish his memories of sacrificing himself in the line of duty like this.

We did everything until the bloater took over,” Pierce said, noting that there was a real guy in the bloater suit. He was hilarious. Like a 6-foot-5 Australian rugby player, and he would, like, Michael Jackson dance in the puffy outfit between takes, it was really hilarious. But also, when a guy this big runs you across the street, it’s kind of terrifying. […] None of [the acting there] was hard.

