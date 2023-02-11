Chery launches Omoda 5 SUV with EV, ICE options in UK in 2024





Chinese auto giant Chery will launch the new Omoda 5 crossover in the UK in early 2024, the first of several models from the new fashion-focused and EV-biased brand at the forefront of the company’s global expansion.

Chery is China’s largest auto export brand, selling 450,000 vehicles across Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East last year. In the UK, it is best known as Jaguar Land Rover’s Chinese joint venture partner and is currently responsible for production of the Range Rover Evoque, Land Rover Discovery Sport, Jaguar XF and Jaguar XE for the local market.

Now, it’s one of many Chinese companies venturing into Europe, and will be launching there with a new brand focused on style, technology and sustainability, just as competitor Great Wall Motor has done with Ora.

It’s called Omoda the O, which stands for the bio element we need, and moda, which refers to the brand’s fashion focus, and will hit the markets of China, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand in 2022, followed by a UK launch.

The first model to arrive in the UK is the Omoda 5, a mid-size crossover with a choice of pure electric and petrol. Chery says Omoda will be a BEV-centric brand in the UK, but Autocar understands that ICE cars will initially be offered here.

A fuel-burning option in the UK hasn’t been confirmed, but in Australia the Omoda 5 will be available with a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter mild-hybrid four-cylinder unit driving the front axle and a production 1.6-liter turbo-four. 195bhp and 214lb ft.

Details haven’t been similarly confirmed on the EV, but reports suggest it will use a 198bhp and 295lb ft front-mounted motor powered by a 64kWh battery that nets a range of 280 miles in a WLTP cycle. Toyota bZ4X and Nissan Ariya.

The Omoda 5s’ distinctive cockpit is dominated by a wraparound display hosting a pair of 10.25-inch high-definition screens, and while exact spec details haven’t been confirmed yet, the brand highlights standard features including dual-zone climate control, premium features, and more. . Driver assistance features, wireless charging and atmospheric interior lighting.

When asked for pricing, a representative for the brand told Autocar that the Omoda 5 would be affordable and competitive. Tags in 45,000 regions would naturally look logical based on which cars to cross shop.

Omoda is targeting sales of 10,000 units per year in the UK over five years and promises several new models with a choice of ICE, PHEV and BEV powertrains.

