“The Last of Us” Episode 5 Recap





A first episode of The Last of Us?! Thank you Super Bowl. Friends, it’s finally time to find out if Henry is good or bad. Introduced by name nearly a dozen times as rebel leader Kathleen (played by Yellowjacketss Melanie Lynskey) launched her quest for blood, Henry ended the final episode by capturing our main duo at gunpoint. Want to know more about what makes this guy so important? We start episode five by going back in time.

Dropped in the middle of a protest that turns violent, Henry is seen hiding with his younger brother, Sam, who is deaf. Kathleen resents him for selling their secrets to FEDRA and she blames him for her brother’s death. More on that later. Right now, she’s interrogating a group of captured potential informants. Where is Henry? she asks. It’s his number one line, like when Batman interrogates the Joker in The Dark Knight. Someone mentions he’s with a man named Edelstein. I’m going to guess it was Dr. Kathleen who killed the last episode.

Kathleen wants to send her troops to find Henry, but her henchman, Perry, isn’t so sure embarking on a quest for revenge is the best use of their time. Fun fact: The actor who plays Perry is the voice actor for Joel’s brother, Tommy, in the video game. [Henry] is not my seventh priority, Perry, she told him. Is this what it is for you? Kathleen, we understand. You hate Henry. Then she makes Perry kill all the prisoners and set their bodies on fire. I’m starting to think Henry might be the right guy here! Well, that’s all but confirmed after a heartwarming scene between Henry and his brother, Sam. Scared and hiding from the bloodthirsty Kathleen, Henry helps Sam color the walls with crayons to fix the ugly place they’re all in. both locked up. Jumping back in time to their ambush of Joel and Ellie, Henry informs them, we don’t want to hurt you, we want to help you. Classic good guy speech.

In a tense scene, the four get to know each other and share food. Henry says he can help them get out of town in the morning and later shares his story with Joel. He wasn’t one of those bad FEDRA government soldiers, but Henry says he was worse, adding that I was a collaborator. Joel almost backs down because he doesn’t work with rats, but Henry convinces him that they need each other if they’re going to make it out of Kansas City alive. I never killed anyone, said Henry. And pointing a gun at you was the closest I’ve ever come to getting violent.

All of these heartbreaking scenes could mark The Last of Me.

Explaining his plan to Joel, Henry has Sam write tunnels on his small dry-erase board, instead of Henry saying it out loud. I guess he has a flair for the dramatic, like he’s in Oceans Eleven. So the group launches into the tunnels, even though it looks like a death trap. On their travels, Joel apologizes for calling him a rat, saying he doesn’t know his situation. Henry reveals that he only reported Kathleens’ brother to get FEDRA to give him medicine for Sam, who has leukemia. Kathleen, it seems, either doesn’t know or is too blind with rage. After learning the whole story, I feel like Henry isn’t worth all the effort. I’m sure the hunter has more important things to worry about, like finding food or killing the zombie mushrooms.

Joel and the gang come across a sniper, which is an excellent level of stealth. (Hold L2 to crouch behind the cars. Try to get closer when the sniper reloads. Joel goes through the back of the house and takes out the sniper. He gives him a chance to live, but the sniper makes a move. A successful quick event later and Joel kills the sniper. A large snowplow comes after Ellie, Henry and Sam, but Joel uses the snipers gun to take out the driver from afar. Then , Kathleen and her Firefly Squad stop.

I’m going out, let the kids go! Henry pleads. But Kathleen hears none of this. No, because the girl is with the man who killed Brian, she said. Dang, these rebels are not good people. At all. I know why you did what you did, she reveals to Henry, but have you ever stopped to think that maybe [Sam] should die? Wow! OK Kathleen, too far. Isn’t there enough death in this world already? Do you think everyone revolves around him? That it’s worth everything? she asks. It’s the classic case of a villain not realizing they’re doing the exact same thing they’re rallying against.

The standoff ends when a hundred infected storm the area, and we get our first glimpse of this show’s mini-boss. Roaring as it rises from the tunnel, presumably the same monster Kathleen tried to quarantine into oblivion in the last episode, the massive beast tears through the army like it’s made of paper. He slams a guy down then rips Perrys’ head off. Unlike the infected, he seems more inclined to kill than spread disease.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

The Coming Weeks Trailer | The Last of Us | HBO Max

To watch

As Ellie runs around trying to help Henry, Joel shoots the infected from his window. a A terrifying infected little girl kills Kathleen, while our four heroes make do as best they can. Well, sort of. Sam secretly reveals to Ellie that an infected scratched his leg and the infection is clear as day. If you turn into a monster, is it still you inside? he asks her. Ellie breaks Joels rule and tells him about her condition. My blood is medicine, she said. (Oh? Is that how it works? I mean, I know she has a biological reason why she’s immune to infection, but it’s because of her blood?) Ellie cuts her hand with a knife then puts the blood on Sam’s wound. Unfortunately, when they wake up in the morning, Sam attacks Ellie. After hesitating for a moment, Henry shoots his brother in the head. Shocked and distraught, he turns the gun on himself and fires. Ellie writes I’m sorry on Sam’s board after burying their bodies, and the two continue their journey west. Heartbreaking.

I already thought that any third party that came into Joel and Ellies’ life probably wouldn’t make it out alive. It would change their endless Lone Wolf and Cub dynamic. But damn! It was dark. Part of what made episode three so perfect was that it didn’t focus on the misery that pervades this cruel, post-apocalyptic world. Episode five went, “No. Welcome to Misery Town.” The last of us? All of these heartbreaking scenes could mark The Last of Me.

Josh Rosenberg is an entertainment writer living in Brooklyn, keeping a steady diet of one movie a day; his past work can be found on CBR, Spin, Insider and on his personal blog at Roseandblog.com.

