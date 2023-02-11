Melanie Lynskey on the set of The Last of Us in Calgary





Spoilers for The Last of Us episode five, Endure and Survive, follow.

Melanie Lynskey has earned a reputation as one of Hollywood’s loveliest actresses for her generosity to younger co-stars, her public tributes to the nanny who lets me go and do my job, and her self- identification as a crier. (She might be the kindest human being on this planet, literally, Jessica Biel told Vanity Fair last year.) But sweet is the last word you’d use to describe her role as Kathleen in The Last. of Us.

The brainchild of series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, Kathleen is a cruel and shameless resistance leader bent on avenging the death of her beloved brother. unexpected bossy in a dystopian hellscape, an issue that became a social media talking point this week when former Americas Next Top Model winner Adrianne Curry suggested Lynskeys body didn’t fit the mold of a post-apocalyptic warlord. Lynskey tweeted back, I play someone who meticulously planned and executed a FEDRA knockdown. I’m supposed to be SMART, ma’am. I don’t need to be muscular.

Lynskeys’ conversation with Vulture took place before this Twitter flap, but she discussed the motivations and choices that made Kathleen such an intriguing challenge for an actor. She also admits that she was a little hesitant to sign up for The Last of Us with her busy work schedule, but luckily her husband Jason Ritter, a video game enthusiast, convinced her.

Kathleen is not in the game. How was she described to you and what did you know about the game before doing the series? I knew about the game because it’s my husband’s favorite game of all time. I had heard him speak of it with such absolute reverence. But I was never able to play video games or concentrate on them. I stall a little.

But I knew Craig personally. He called me and said: I’m going to ask you to play a war criminal. [Laughs.] He said: Imagine if you were the sister of Jesus and your brother was this wonderful person that everyone loved and respected. And you were fine, but no one really felt that way about you. Then he’s brutally murdered, your world is turned upside down, and you’re forced to take that stand he had.

I was interested in the idea of ​​this very ordinary person discovering their own heartlessness and the fact that they could do some pretty terrible things and not really think about it afterwards. Because of this quality that she was always ashamed of in herself, she was able to overthrow the government in a way her sweet and wonderful brother couldn’t.

I wonder if having such a revered brother or sister would push her further towards cruelty. Maybe she has a feeling of resentment about it. I think a lot of close relationships are a mixture of respect and resentment. She had all these feelings. I wanted her to behave in a very modest way and her voice to be a bit small. She’s a person who’s been overlooked, literally who’s been next to her brother a million times and people haven’t even introduced themselves to her. I thought, what an interesting thing for this woman to be placed in this particular role and then find herself filled with this power.

Did you get any idea what she was like when she was younger? I think she had a colder view of the world. She was not a person who connected easily. It’s complicated being the little sister to someone who connects with people, inspires people, is a wonderful human being who watches over everyone. For one thing, he kept her safe through a chaotic childhood and the end of the world. But at the same time, she looked at the way he was doing things and said to herself, this is not going to be effective. You are not ruthless enough.

When Craig described Kathleen, were you immediately on board? I mean, I’m never immediately because I’m so tired all the time. [Laughs.] I was doing Candy, I was in the middle of crazy stunt rehearsals for the big ax fight at the end. The Last of Us is Calgary in winter. But Jason was like, are you crazy? It’s the greatest video game of all time.

Craig sent me this amazing email that was like, Here are fun things to do in Calgary. He was like, I’m going to make this as simple as possible. Do you need to bring your nanny? Do you need a house? Do you need to be right next to a playground? Then he sent me a link to a story about my best friend, Clea DuValls’ High School show, which was filming there. I was like, okay, when you sent me the scripts, I was sold. Sometimes you just push through your exhaustion if it’s worth it.

How did you know Craig before that? I met him at a Mafia game in person at Steve Zississ’s. We got along really well. Every time I threw a party, he came. At the start of the pandemic, he and I put together increasingly elaborate Zoom Mafia games. We made some where everyone was a special character. We had special Slack channels to communicate with everyone. It was really fun.

Did you know from the start that Kathleen would be killed? Yes I did it.

What was it like shooting the scene where she is killed by one of the infected? I guess it was a real person jumping on you. She was like a child, an acrobat, a real little girl. Everyone was a stuntman or acrobat covered in make-up that had taken hours and hours. It was one of the most overwhelming and incredible things I have ever experienced. I just wanted to clap. People had been training for weeks and there was coordinated action. It’s the biggest thing I’ve ever been part of.

Death was actually quite easy to film because things were going so well. The first assistant director, Paul Domick, was so on point. He really knew how to lead a set. It was freezing cold. He didn’t want people out in the cold all night, and he seamlessly coordinated that.

Did you use a stuntman for yourself at any time? There was a stuntman for the kick and the back drop.

Did it look scary when you filmed it? It was disgusting, honestly. The level of makeup detail looked real. There are things that look like rivers of blood flowing down and turning into these mushrooms. People’s entire faces are covered. It looked awful, and it was scary. There’s a small child covered in fungus flying as fast as he can towards your face.

I kept looking at things and thinking to myself, you could do a close-up of anything, and that would be absolutely perfect. It was meticulous. I feel like the show was made with so much humanity. Like the third episode, people were talking about it when I got there because they just finished that episode and everyone was so in love with Nick and Murray. Then, just seeing it, I couldn’t believe how deep it was.

Kathleen is so focused on finding Henry that it becomes her life’s goal. If she hadn’t been killed, what was her plan when she found him? So what would become of his purpose after that? That was the problem. In that moment, when he comes out from behind the car with his hands up, I was hoping to convey the feeling that somewhere in her heart she knows this isn’t going to make things any better. It’s not true. She’s just like, fuck, he’s my brother’s best friend. This is the person I loved, and what do I do? But she is so obstinate that she ignores everything. She ignores the fact that all these infected are coming out of the ground.

Then the moment she sees him, she’s like, Oh, that’s not it either. But she decides to do it because she is there. It was such a sad moment.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

