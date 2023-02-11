US shoots down another high-flying ‘object’ over Alaska





A US fighter jet shot down an unidentified object off the coast of Alaska on Friday on the orders of President Joe Biden.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the plane was shot down “out of an abundance of caution” because it was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet and “posed a reasonable threat to security civilian flights”.

“President Biden ordered the military to shoot down the object and they did,” Kirby told reporters at the White House. The Army is currently conducting a recovery operation to analyze the debris field, which is scattered over snow and ice in northern Alaska.

The incident comes less than a week after an F-22 stealth fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. The discovery of the plane and the subsequent downing sparked a diplomatic standoff between Washington and Beijing.

Read more: A Chinese balloon was shot down by the US military. Here’s how it went.

It’s not yet clear whether the plane that was shot down near Deadhorse, Alaska belonged to China or another country, Kirby said. But he noted that it was much smaller than the 200ft balloon the United States released last week. The new object was “about the size of a small car,” Kirby said.

“We call it an ‘object’ because it’s the best description we have right now,” he said. “We don’t know who owns it, whether it’s state property, business or private property. We just don’t know.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) had been tracking the object for the past 24 hours, before it was shot down. Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said NORAD first detected the plane via ground radar on Thursday and ‘investigated it further’ as it flew north -East.

The Pentagon has “no indication” that the plane had a pilot on board, he said.

On Friday, the Air Force dispatched two F-22 fighter jets from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. At 1:45 p.m. Eastern time, one of the fighters fired an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile that hit and destroyed the object – the same aircraft-missile combination that shot down the Chinese balloon at high altitude last Saturday .

“We are still evaluating what this object was,” Ryder told Pentagon reporters, adding that the United States has not yet determined the point of origin. “Again, we will know more once we are able to potentially recover some of these materials,” he said. “But the main concern was the potential danger to civilian flight.”

Read more: How an alleged spy balloon derailed a major US-China meeting.

Republicans have spent the past week criticizing the administration for not shooting down the Chinese balloon when it was first spotted over the Aleutian Islands near Alaska on January 28 and then allowed to travel to across Canada two days later, and finally in the continental United States to Idaho on January 31.

The navy is now halfway to rescuing the Chinese balloon in the Atlantic Ocean. The debris is loaded onto warships, brought ashore to be cataloged and transferred to laboratories for analysis, Ryder said.

US intelligence recently established China’s aerial surveillance program, which included balloons of varying sizes and capacities. The balloons had been spotted in more than 40 countries on five continents.

There’s no indication that the object shot down Friday is related to the balloon program, Ryder said, but he added, “I think we’re all…very tuned in to the balloons right now.”

