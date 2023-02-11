‘Last of Us’ Episode 5 Review: HBO Drama Shows Its Fearlessness With Another Shocking Episode (SPOILERS)





Editor’s Note: The following contains major spoilers for the fifth episode of The Last of Us, Endure and Survive, which premiered February 10 on HBO Max and will premiere February 12 on HBO.

CN—

Yes, they went there.

Doomsday drama inevitably means many people die, both good and bad. Yet, as is often the case when watching the news, a small-scale tragedy can hit harder than a mass casualty event, especially when it involves an innocent person.

After the justifiable hype caused by its third episode, HBO’s The Last of Us struck a chord again in its fifth hour, subtitled Endure and Survive, which featured the characters of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) befriending a pair of brothers, one of whom was deaf.

Ellie bonded with the youngest, eight-year-old Sam (Keivonn Woodard), laughed with him, found a few moments to be childlike with him. Sam decorated the places where he and his brother, Henry (Lamar Johnson), were forced to hide with childish drawings. It was sweet, a moment of normality in a brutal and chaotic world.

The flashback made you love these characters and cheer them on. And then suddenly, abruptly, they killed Sam, having turned him into something inhuman.

Before anyone references the game the series is based on, a quick reminder that TV shows and games are different animals. Simply put, killing a child in a drama is always risky, as these moments hit audiences in unique and unsettling ways.

The episode is about the fearlessness of storytelling by producers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, presenting a stark demonstration if one was still needed at this point that the stakes in the world of shows are as high as they come. .

The most obvious parallel would be a similar sequence in the second season of The Walking Dead, another zombie drama, when a missing little girl, Sophia, emerged from the barn after transforming into a glassy-eyed monster.

Beyond the departure from the comics, this sequence was genuinely shocking at the time and reinforced that the series’ dramatic ambitions went beyond mere horror. As the Undeadwalking.com website puts it, this scene made many fans realize that this wasn’t a typical series. This one wasn’t afraid to take things to the max and make viewers uncomfortable and feel the pain of loss with the characters.

The Last of Us has demonstrated an even more impressive lineup so far, setting a solid showcase for guest stars, including Melanie Lynskey in the final hours. Yet, as Mazin noted in the video that followed the episode, these subplots also inform and impact Joel and Ellie’s relationship, which was evident in their unspoken exchange at the end.

The emotional punch the show delivered helps explain its popularity and social media footprint, inspiring even skeptics to tune in and why the term zombie drama, while accurate, is too reductive. If the third episode resonated because of its romantic underpinnings, the last one (dropped early on HBO Max and available in its regular slot on HBO opposite the Super Bowl) ultimately suffered an unimaginable loss and made it feel intensely to viewers.

Mission, painfully, accomplished.

(Like CNN, HBO is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/10/entertainment/the-last-of-us-episode-5-review/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos