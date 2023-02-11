Biden plans to ban some U.S. investments in China, track others





WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) – The Biden administration plans to outright ban investment in some Chinese tech companies and step up oversight of others, three sources said, as part of its plan to crack down on the billions that American companies have poured into sensitive Chinese sectors. .

The ban should apply to certain investments related to chip production, two of the sources said. The upcoming rules will likely follow sweeping new restrictions the United States imposed on American exports of artificial intelligence (AI) chips, chipmaking tools and supercomputers, among other technologies, to China in October. , sources also said.

The plan will be outlined in an executive order that the White House is expected to unveil in the coming months. Chinese hawks in Washington blame U.S. investors for transferring valuable capital and know-how to Chinese tech companies that could help advance Beijing’s military capabilities.

The White House declined to comment.

“No restriction or crackdown can stop the pace of China’s scientific and technological development,” a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington said in a statement. “The unwarranted restrictions imposed by US politicians on normal trade and economic cooperation between China and the United States will only … miss development opportunities.”

Latest updates

Relations with China soured after one of its surveillance balloons was spotted over the United States, prompting Chinese observers to anticipate more punitive action from Washington against Beijing in the near term. This could include the long-awaited outbound investment order.

In addition to the prohibition of certain investments, a wide range of transactions would be considered “notice and go”, requiring investors to simply inform the government of their plans, without risk of disapproval.

The Biden administration would give the industry a chance to weigh in on the proposed rules before the plan takes effect, a source said.

While the details of the order may change, the tiered approach shows the Biden administration trying to take a scalpel to control U.S. investment in China after its unilateral rollout of October export curbs on China. China has angered US allies and businesses.

It also illustrates the government’s desire for more information about US investments in Chinese tech startups. A report from a Georgetown University think tank earlier this month showed that U.S. investors, including investment units of chipmakers Intel Corp (INTC.O) and Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O ), accounted for almost a fifth of investment in Chinese AI companies from 2015 to 2021. , transactions valued at $40.2 billion.

The executive order, previously expected for the fourth quarter of last year, was further delayed in part to avoid upsetting Beijing ahead of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s planned February trip to China. This trip was later postponed because of the Chinese spy balloon.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan first flagged the issue in July 2021 when he said outward US investment flows in Chinese technology could harm national security and undermine controls at home. ‘export.

Peter Harrell, a White House official who left the administration late last year, told a House of Representatives committee earlier this week that he had “strongly” recommended that the government establish “a narrowly tailored regime” requiring disclosure of investments in certain key Chinese technologies with the ability to “limit or block the small number of transactions that may pose serious national security risks.”

Efforts to embed an outbound investment screening plan into legislation failed last year in Congress. However, a spending bill signed into law in December gave the US Departments of Treasury and Commerce $10 million each to identify what it would take to implement a program to address national security threats from “outward investment” in certain sectors. Their reports are expected later this month.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper in Washington and Karen Freifeld in New York; edited by Chris Sanders, Anna Driver and Leslie Adler

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/biden-plans-bar-some-us-investments-china-track-others-sources-2023-02-10/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos