It’s Simply Crazy: Republicans Attack US Child Labor Laws as Violations Rise | Iowa





As child labor law violations are on the rise in the United States, some state lawmakers are pushing for changes at the state and federal levels to reduce protections in what some see as a threat return of child labor to the country.

The laws aim to extend permitted working hours, broaden the types of jobs young workers are allowed to do and protect employers from liability for workplace injuries, illnesses or deaths involving very young people. workers.

Violations of child labor laws have increased in the United States, with a 37% increase in fiscal year 2022, including 688 children working in hazardous conditions, the number likely being much higher because violations recorded stem from what has been observed during labor inspections.

The Department of Labor issued a press release in July 2022 noting that child labor violations and investigations have increased since 2015.

Several high-profile investigations involving child labor have come to light over the past year, including the use of child labor at Hyundai and Kia supply chains in Alabama, at JBS meatpacking plants in Nebraska and Minnesota, and in fast food chains such as McDonalds, Dunkin Donuts and Chipotle.

Amid these increases in child labor violations, legislative efforts have been introduced in several states to roll back child labor protections.

In Iowa, Republican lawmakers introduced a bill in January to expand the types of work 14- and 15-year-olds would be allowed to do in approved training programs, extend work hours permitted and to exempt employers from liability if these young workers are ill, injured or killed on the job.

It’s just crazy to me that we’re questioning a lot of things that seem to have been settled 100, 120 or 140 years ago, said Charlie Wishman, president of the Iowa AFL-CIO, who opposes the project. of law.

Wishman added: All of these safeguards were put in place for a reason. The Child Labor Act is there to ensure that children work in activities or occupations appropriate to their age. We believe this is a rewrite of our child labor laws in Iowa which go way too far and have the potential to put children in dangerous situations.

The bill would allow the Iowa Director of Workforce Development or the Iowa Department of Education to grant exceptions to any provision limiting the types of jobs that young people aged 14 and 15 years old can exercise if the work is classified as part of an apprenticeship program job and also removes workers’ compensation rights for such workers.

The protections sought for businesses are of particular concern to labor activists.

In Iowa law, one of the provisions is to exempt employers from civil liability due to corporate negligence. It’s amazing they have the nerve to knowingly acknowledge that more young people will be harmed, but focus on exempting businesses, said Marcy Goldstein-Gelb, co-executive director of the National Council for Safety and Health at the work.

Goldstein-Gelb explained that throughout her career, she has worked with families and co-workers of young workers who have died on the job, often in violation of child labor laws that industry groups have fought to repeal, such as in a case where a 16-year-old in Massachusetts was killed in 2000 while driving a golf cart to work.

Young workers have much higher rates of nonfatal injuries on the job and the highest rates of injuries requiring emergency service attention, Goldstein-Gelb noted. She argued that due to the vulnerability and inexperience of young workers, data on these workers is likely undercounted due to fears or barriers to being able to speak up and report situations. hazardous or violations of child labor laws.

I think there’s this myth that you have to put young people in whatever job you can because there are opportunities. I think we are entering a new era where we need to recognize that workers of all ages are looking to earn a sustainable living and not put themselves at risk, Goldstein-Gelb added. That is why there are workers taking action across the country who need to be supported rather than just saying they are going to find people who have no alternative, the most vulnerable, and put them in completely inappropriate jobs.

Other states are currently in the process of or have pushed similar legislation to roll back protections against child labor.

In Ohio, lawmakers this year reintroduced a bipartisan bill to extend work hours for 14- and 15-year-olds with permission from a parent or legal guardian, and called on Congress to adopt the same setbacks at the federal level.

Minnesota lawmakers introduced a bill in January 2023 to extend work hours for 14- and 15-year-olds.

Wisconsin Republicans passed a bill vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers this month that would have extended work hours for 14- and 15-year-olds. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a similar law in 2022 that expanded work hours for 14- and 15-year-olds to work longer during the summer months and on holidays and expanded permitted work hours. for 16 and 17 year olds. old.

At the federal level, Republican Congressman Dave Joyce of Ohio drafted a bill in 2022 to expand work hours for 14- and 15-year-olds during times when school is in session.

Supporters of legislative efforts to roll back child labor regulations have cited labor shortages, particularly in industries that rely on young workers, and have been strongly backed by the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

We think these laws are really misguided and simply ask children to have negative educational impactsReid Maki of the Child Labor Coalition

We think these laws are really misguided and simply ask children to have negative impacts on education, said Reid Maki, director of child labor issues and coordinator of the Child Labor Coalition, who said that it took considerable effort to enact child labor laws more than 100 years ago. , while thousands of children worked long hours in dangerous jobs such as factories and mines.

Maki added: Now there are states that want to go back in this direction to address labor shortages by using teenagers, even to the point of placing them in unsafe work environments. [it] has no sense. This is regardless of their well-being.

He argued that child labor laws in the United States need to be strengthened and updated, including removing existing loopholes that allow young workers, some as young as 12, to work unlimited hours. in many agricultural industry jobs with parental permission when school is out. not in session.

An estimated 300,000 to 500,000 miners work in the US agriculture industry each year, with 48% of all young worker deaths between 2001 and 2015 occurring in the agriculture industry.

In my office, we can’t bring in a 12-year-old to make copies, 12 is too young, but we’re going to take that same 12-year-old and put him in a field. Current law allows them to work unlimited hours as long as school is not in session, Maki added. There is virtually no protection.

