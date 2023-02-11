Did you remember watching The Last Of Us two days earlier this week?





The last of us

HBO

I was going to write a reminder post about this yesterday, but I uh, forgot, so I figured better late than never, a little nudge to those who might be in the same boat.

While The Last of Us is a powerhouse for HBO with ratings continuing to rise for four straight weeks, it still didn’t want to face the Super Bowl this Sunday. As such, the show went live last night, Friday, instead. It’s available now on HBO Max to watch if you missed it.

Episode 5, Endure and Survive, tells a bit of the backstory of the two new characters we meet, Sam and Henry, and in the end, the whole Kansas City plot gets wrapped up in a very messy arc, a bit like the sub-mission video game he adapted. But somehow even more brutally worse.

With the change in airtime I’m not sure The Last of Us will be able to increase its live viewership record for the fifth week in a row here because just by default I guess a lot of people forgot it aired on Friday or just never heard it was in the first place. But after that, things should be back to normal. I believe one of the episodes will air during the Oscars, but I doubt he’s moving for that.

There are nine episodes in total this first season of The Last of Us, which will adapt the entire first game, the first DLC attached to the game and also add other elements that the games did not have, such as all the Bill and Frank’s backstory episode that so far most people could consider its best offer.

The Last of Us has already been renewed for Season 2, and we heard from Craig Mazin that given how long Game 2 is, it’ll likely be two seasons instead of one. And, I harbor a personal theory that Naughty Dog is working on The Last of Us Part 3 in a way that will release it just when season 4 is ready to air sometime around 2026, but noting along those lines is confirmed for now. But if I had to guess, this is where things are going.

This week’s episode is by far the most action-packed we’ve seen so far, for those who argued the series was moving too slowly. And if you’ve played the game and think you know where things are going, you might be surprised. Enjoy.

Follow me on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2023/02/11/did-you-remember-to-watch-the-last-of-us-two-days-early-this-week/

