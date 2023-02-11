Young people increasingly isolated due to cost-of-living crisis | british news





According to an exclusive Sky News/Ipsos survey, young people are increasingly feeling lonely. Due to the cost of living crisis, many people are doing extra work, moving in with their parents, and reducing their social activities.

According to a survey conducted in December, 37% of 18-24-year-olds felt more lonely this winter than a year ago.

Britain’s last remaining COVID rules were lifted almost a year ago, but the cost of living crisis means young people are struggling to take advantage of their newfound freedom.

While nearly half of 16- to 25-year-olds fear they won’t be able to make enough money to start a family due to the effects of inflation, another study finds that young people are likely to “carefully hope” but “struggle” in 2023. found something

However, many young people have to work at more than one job to make ends meet.

22-year-old Fizah, a student at university in Manchester, feels she has no choice but to work two jobs alongside her studies.

“Because I can pay for my rent, food and travel,” she says.

The extra work leaves little time for socializing.

Image: Fizah, 22, says rising prices have forced her to work two jobs along with her studies.

“You are distancing yourself from your social group, family and friends that separate you a lot mentally,” she said.

Fizah is not alone.

About 36% of the young people surveyed said they had less free time than they did a year ago, compared to just 24% of the general public.

Ipsos surveyed 2,235 UK adults, including 400 between the ages of 18 and 24, from 7 to 9 December.

Since January 2022, 45% of young people have spent more time at work due to rising prices, and 21% say they have started a side job as a result of spending pressures.

Nearly 23% moved in with their families to avoid rising rent and energy costs.

‘We’re rationing the heat’

Even for those living with their parents to cut costs, the stress and social isolation caused by rising prices can be significant.

Tasnia, 20, who lives with her mother in Tower Hamlets, says the cost-of-living crisis has exacerbated her depression and made it harder to find work.

“Sometimes you overdraft simply to make money. [job interviews],” she says.

Image: 20-year-old Tasnia Kazi and her mother struggle to come up with $50 each month for groceries.

The main financial pressure comes from energy bills.

“We’ve been rationing a lot of heating lately. We only use it three times a day,” she said.

Nearly two in five young people surveyed told Sky News that they found it difficult or very difficult to pay their energy bills in the past three months.

The poll also found that younger people were more than twice as likely as the general public to report nonpayment of energy bills, with 18% saying they were behind on their housing payments.

Others have prevented falling behind on bills in ways that can be difficult to maintain.

27% said they had used their savings to pay energy bills in the past three months, but 19% had to borrow money.

Young people have less savings to draw on than other age groups. According to the latest data from the National Statistical Office, between 2018 and 2020, 34% of people aged 16 to 34 had more debt than savings. In contrast, only 11% of the population was over 55 years old.

After paying the bills, Tasnia and her mother are struggling to come up with £50 a month for groceries.

“It’s taken a toll on my mental health,” Tasnia said. “Even going to a food bank can’t help but feel like a burden or charity work,” she says. It’s a really tough job.”

Tasnia has also cut back on social gatherings “because I can’t afford it”.

“I feel really isolated,” she says.

Image: Jem Osborne, 25, says the cost-of-living crisis has left him feeling isolated.

‘I need help’

A cost-of-living crisis made it difficult for 26-year-old Jem to move out of her parents’ home.

“My social life is gone,” she says. “Can’t invite friends or partners around.”

Jem says young people feel “forgotten” by the government.

She added, “We need help. We need support.”

In a Sky News survey, 22% of young people said the UK’s political system was helpful to people like them, and only 18% said it was helpful to people with lower incomes.

On the other hand, the majority of young people who responded to the survey said that the system was well suited to high-income earners and large corporations.

“In the past few years, young people have received little or no support,” says Jem.

“We can’t do what we deserve, and we can’t do what we want to do.

“And by our mid-20s, we feel like failures who have to stay at home or in a job we don’t really like because the government doesn’t want to know we need help.”

