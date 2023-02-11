‘The Last of Us’ Episode 5 Interview with Lamar Johnson – Deadline





SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains details from Season 1, Episode 5 of HBO’s The Last Of Us.

HBO’s critically acclaimed horror drama The Last of Us continues to break our hearts and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. Episode 5, titled “Endure and Survive”, follows the story of two brothers named Henry (Lamar Johnson) and Sam (Keivonn Woodard) as they try to escape the harsh confines of a quarantine zone run by a ruthless radical leader named Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey). Throughout their journey, they team up with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to better ensure their safety as they travel among the wandering infected, hoping for a chance at a better life. Although adapted from the video game of the same name, The Last of Us series creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann managed to elevate and develop the beloved characters in noticeable ways, this time the pair added the inclusion of disability to the character of Sam by casting Woodard, a deaf child actor. By incorporating American Sign Language between the two characters, it not only adds dimension, but also highlights the beauty of communication that goes beyond the auditory.

Here, actors Johnson and Woodard discuss forming their brotherly bond, their inspirations, and filming that final scene.

DEADLINE: Lamar, I like the inclusion of adding Keivonn to the series. Did you know earlier in the process that you were going to work with a deaf child actor? And how did you work together to bring this relationship to life?

JOHNSON: I found out when I booked the role that they would incorporate Keivonn and ASL. And for me, I didn’t know any signs until I got on set, so it was kind of a crash course, but I had an ASL director with interpreters who helped me understand sign language in our scenes. And I think this sign has created a lot more depth in our relationship because communication isn’t just through words but also through body language. And I think that really connected us because we had to communicate through feeling, and I think people felt that in our performance.

It was easy to connect with Keivonn because he’s a great boy. He’s so talented, and we both really connected and engaged in those roles. And we had a really good team of people behind us and we were supporting each other. So when I saw a lot of changes [to Henry and Sam’s story]especially with Sam being deaf, I was really happy because I felt it added a nice layer of intimacy between Henry and Sam and their connection.

DEADLINE: In this episode, Henry reflects on his moral crisis over killing the beloved leader of this anti-FEDRA faction group to save Sam’s life with Joel. Considering this is a new story for the character, what did you think of Henry’s decision to double up on the band he was with?

JOHNSON: It informed me of Henry’s love for Sam because he’s willing to make tough decisions to keep him safe. He is her only caregiver and protector. So that really shows you the length and how far Henry would go to protect Sam, even if it meant giving up a life to save his. That’s what it revealed to me. And do I understand that? Yes. They live in a very harsh world, and Sam is Henry’s goal. It is his will to live. And if he didn’t have it, he wouldn’t have the will to live. So am I okay with protecting and doing your best to protect and save the only thing you have left in this world that you love and care about? Yeah, it’s hard, but I think I understand where he’s coming from, and I think Joel does too.

Keivonn Woodard as Sam Liane Hentscher/HBO

DEADLINE: Keivonn, in the series, your character paints his face in order to help him embody a superhero that makes him brave so he can face the harsh reality of the world he lives in. What person or phrase do you bring up to go through times that might scare you?

WOODARD: My dad passed away and someone told me it was really important for me to be strong. And as a black person, that’s important. I use this memory to look within and motivate myself to be brave, even when there are frustrations or struggles. I do my best to be brave. Also, Miles Morales is my favorite superhero.

DEADLINE: Let’s talk about this insanely intense action sequence straight from the game. It’s filled with gunfire and crawling with tons of infected. What was filming this experience like?

JOHNSON: It was pretty intense; all was [practical]. The entire cul-de-sac has been built; all the houses when the infected came out of the ground were real. They were all stuntmen and stuntwomen with this crazy makeup and everything like that. It was an intense day, but it was actually a lot of fun just because I, personally, am a fan of seeing the amount of work and dedication from the makeup team and the special effects team in which they put. I think there’s probably… I couldn’t even tell you how many clickers were there that day, but there were people who were from the… I mean, we’re shooting nights at that time, so we’re shooting up very early in the morning, maybe around 5:00, 6:00 in the morning. But some people literally got there in the morning or afternoon, early afternoon, until it took a while to put all these prostheses and all these different things on your body. And it was great to be there with Pedro [Pascal] and beautiful [Ramsey]. It was a funny moment, intense too, but funny.

WOODARD: With all the creatures and clickers, I have to meet them first; that way I got an idea of ​​what they looked like so I wasn’t as scared of them. It was really good to work with them and with Lamar, Pedro and Bella. I had a lot of fun, especially with the clickers. Everything went very well.

Lamar Johnson as Henry Liane Hentscher/HBO

DEADLINE: As with Episode 3, there’s that heartbreaking emotional turn at the end of the episode where Henry has to make the devastating choice to kill his brother and then himself. Can you both talk about how you tapped into the emotions of this scene? How did you interpret the ending?

JOHNSON: How I interpreted that scene, for me, I mean it’s the big scene, it’s the Henry and Sam scene. I know the weight of that scene and the importance of that scene, especially with me knowing the game, understanding the game and being a fan of the game. So I guess by going there, I kind of knew what we were doing that day. I think I just tried to be as present and authentic as possible because everything was given to me. I had Keivonn there, I had Pedro there, I had Bella there, and they were all responding and giving me what I needed to play. So I tried not to think about it too much. I just wanted to be present and allow things to affect me, like seeing Keivonn as Sam’s body lay there. So all I had to do was just be present and react to whatever was happening in my environment.

WOODARD: I felt very sad with the last part. And when I read about it, I knew what was coming, but I got away with it.

The Last of Us airs every Sunday on HBO.

[This interview has been edited for length and clarity]

