Five Kerala nationals charged with ‘exploitation’ of 50 Indian students in UK





February 11 London

The British government’s labor exploitation agency said it had succeeded in obtaining court orders against five people from Kerala for labor exploitation of more than 50 Indian students.

Investigators with the Gangmasters and Labor Abuse Authority (GLAA) obtained an indefinite Endangerment Slavery and Trafficking Order (STRO) against the defendants in Mold Magistrates’ Court last week.

GLAA said its findings identified “more than 50 Indian students over the past 14 months as potential victims of modern slavery and exploitation while working in nursing homes in North Wales.”

The five, between the ages of 25 and 47, have been identified as Mathew Issac and Jinu Cherian of Abergele, Eldhose Cherian and Eldhose Kuriachan, and Jacob Liju of Pwllheli, AGLAA said in a statement.

They were arrested by GLAA between December 2021 and May 2022. An investigation is ongoing, but no criminal charges are filed at this stage.

In response to the report, the British High Commission of India on Friday called for help and counseling from Indian students.

“We were concerned after reading this news. Indian students who have encountered this problem, please contact us at: [email protected], and we will provide help/consultation. The High Commissioner of India ensures confidentiality of our responses via Tweet.

GLAA said Issac and his wife, Jinu Cherian, also staffed through Alexa Care Solutions, a registered recruitment agency, in May 2021.

A report by the Modern Slavery and Exploitation Helpline claimed after three months that Indian workers hired by Alexa Care were underpaid or withholding wages.

At the same time, considerable concerns were raised about the staff’s appearance and always hungry, the agency said.

STRO orders all five persons to notify GLAA of any change in name or address within 7 days and, within a reasonable time, to allow GLAA access to their residence to establish and verify that STRO is being followed.

Violation of an order is a criminal offense punishable by up to five years in prison.

“We all know that staffing levels have been a cause for concern in the healthcare sector for some time now and the Covid pandemic hasn’t helped,” said GLAA Chief Investigator Martin Plimmer.

“Unfortunately, where labor is scarce, there is an increased risk that opportunists will exploit the situation for their own financial gain, usually at the expense of the exploiting workers.

“Addressing the exploitation of nursing home workers is one of GLAA’s top priorities, and this order is critical to limiting the activities of those who would otherwise be suspected of committing the crime of slavery or human trafficking,” Plimmer said in a GLAA statement. .

In the UK, the number of people identified as victims of modern slavery is growing every year, with more than 12,000 being referred to authorities in 2021, according to human rights group Anti-Slavery International.

The actual number of people trapped in slavery is estimated at a much higher number of over 130,000 and would cost Britain £33 billion a year.

Ians

