US plane shoots down another unidentified object over Canada





WASHINGTON A US fighter jet, acting on the orders of President Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, shot down another unidentified flying object on Saturday, Canadian and US officials said, in the latest episode of the drama unfolding in the northern sky. America.

I ordered the dismantling of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace, Trudeau said in a statement posted on Twitter. He said an American F-22 from the North American Aerospace Defense Command, which is jointly operated by the United States and Canada, shot down the object over Yukon Territory.

As with the object Mr. Biden ordered shot down near Alaska on Friday, officials said they have yet to determine exactly what was blown from the skies above the Yukon, which borders the northernmost US state.

Mr. Trudeau said he spoke with Mr. Biden on Saturday afternoon. The Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object, he said in his Twitter post, adding: Thank you NORAD for monitoring North America.

The White House said in a statement on Saturday that Mr. Biden and Mr. Trudeau had discussed the importance of recovering the object to determine more details about its purpose or origin.

Pentagon officials said late Saturday that radar picked up the last object flying over Alaska on Friday night and sent American fighter jets, which were soon joined by Canadian fighters, to track it.

Surveillance continued today as the object passed through Canadian airspace, Brig. Gen. Patrick S. Ryder, Pentagon press secretary. The F-22 shot down the object over Canadian territory using the same Sidewinder air-to-air missile used to shoot down two previous flying objects, General Ryder said, including a Chinese spy balloon a week earlier.

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin was on the phone Saturday with his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, Gen. Ryder said.

There were multiple theories abounding in Washington as to the provenance of the objects, but several Biden administration officials warned that much remained unknown about the last two downed objects. The United States has long monitored UFOs entering US airspace, and officials believe surveillance operations by foreign powers, weather balloons or other overhead clutter may explain the most recent incidents of the phenomena. unidentified aerialists, the government speaks of UFOs as well as numerous episodes of recent years. .

However, nearly all of the incidents remain officially unexplained, according to a report made public in 2021. Intelligence agencies are expected to deliver a classified document to Congress by Monday updating that report. The original document looked at 144 incidents between 2004 and 2021 that were reported by US government sources, mostly US military personnel.

How Times reporters cover politics. We rely on our journalists to be independent observers. So while Times staffers can vote, they are not allowed to support or campaign for political candidates or causes. This includes participating in marches or rallies in support of a movement or donating money or raising funds for any political candidate or electoral cause.

It is believed that it is rare for the United States to shoot down unidentified flying objects. But tensions in the United States have been high since the discovery of a Chinese spy balloon in American skies about two weeks ago, prompting Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken to cancel a planned trip to China. The surveillance balloon was shot down last weekend. The Chinese government has acknowledged the airship as one of its own, but said it was intended for meteorological research. Beijing said a similar balloon spotted over Central and South America the same weekend was also for civilian use.

US intelligence agencies believe China’s spy balloon program is part of a global surveillance effort designed to gather information about the military capabilities of countries around the world, according to three US officials.

The balloon flights, some officials say, are part of an effort by China to hone its ability to gather data on the US military bases that matter most to it as well as those of other countries in the event of a conflict or growing tensions. US officials said this week that the balloon program operated from multiple locations in China.

US officials revealed on Friday that the military shot down an unidentified flying object over the Arctic Ocean near Alaska as a precaution, National Security Council spokesman John F. Kirby said. during a press briefing on Friday.

U.S. Northern Command troops were working Saturday with units of the Alaska National Guard, the FBI and local law enforcement near Deadhorse, Alaska, to recover it and determine its nature, officials said. Department of Defense.

With recovery activities taking place on sea ice, freezing temperatures and limited daylight, service members are forced to move slowly, officials said.

We have no further details at this time on the object, including its capabilities, purpose and origin, the Pentagon said in a statement about the incident in Alaska.

The object that U.S. military officials eventually identified as a Chinese surveillance balloon was first spotted over Alaska on Jan. 28, though it did not raise any red flags at the time. era. It then floated into Canadian territory before re-entering US airspace over Idaho on January 31. Military officials did not consider it a threat and waited to shoot it down until it reached the Atlantic on February 4.

Around 9 p.m. Alaska time on Thursday, US radar again detected an unidentified object entering US airspace. US Northern Command sent an AWACS surveillance aircraft, along with an aerial refueling aircraft, to track it. Officials said Friday they could not say whether the object, which they described as about the size of a small car, was a balloon, but it was moving at an altitude that made it one potential threat to civilian aircraft.

A US official said there was no positive indication of a military threat to people on the ground from the object when it was shot down.

