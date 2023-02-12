US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada





WASHINGTON/OTTAWA, Feb 11 (Reuters) – A U.S. F-22 fighter jet shot down an unidentified cylindrical object over Canada on Saturday, the second such object in as many days, as North America appeared on heightened alert following a week-long Chinese attack. spy balloon saga that captured worldwide attention.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first announced the shooting in Yukon Territory in the north of the country and said Canadian forces would recover and analyze the wreckage.

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate on the origin of the object, which she said was cylindrical in shape. She stopped short of describing it as a balloon, but said it was smaller than the Chinese balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina a week ago, but similar in appearance. She said it was flying at 40,000 feet and posing a risk to civilian air traffic when it was shot down at 3:41 a.m. EST (2041 GMT).

“There is no reason to believe that the impact of the object on Canadian territory is of public interest,” Anand told a press conference.

Latest updates

The Pentagon said the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected the object over Alaska on Friday evening. US fighter jets from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, watched the object as it flew through Canadian airspace, where Canadian CF-18s and CP-140s joined the formation.

“A US F-22 shot down the object in Canadian territory using an AIM 9X missile after close coordination between US and Canadian authorities,” Pentagon spokesman Brig. General Patrick Ryder said in a statement.

US President Joe Biden authorized the US military to work with Canada to shoot down the high-altitude craft after a call between Biden and Trudeau, the Pentagon said. The White House said Biden and Trudeau agreed to pursue close coordination to “defend our airspace.”

“Leaders have discussed the importance of recovering the object to determine further details about its purpose or origin,” the White House said in a statement.

A day earlier, Biden ordered another downing of an unidentified flying object near Deadhorse, Alaska. On Saturday, the US military remained silent on what, if any, it had learned as recovery efforts were underway on the Alaskan sea ice.

On Friday, the Pentagon provided only a few details, including that the object was the size of a small car, flew at about 40,000 feet and could not maneuver and appeared to be unmanned. US officials have been trying to learn more about the object since it was first spotted on Thursday.

“We have no further details at this time on the object, including its capabilities, purpose or origin,” Northern Command said Saturday.

He noted harsh weather conditions in the Arctic, including wind chill, snow and limited daylight that can hamper search and recovery efforts.

“Personnel will adjust recovery operations to maintain security,” the Northern Command said.

On February 4, an American F-22 fighter jet shot down what the US government called a Chinese surveillance balloon off South Carolina after its week-long journey through the United States and parts of the Canada. The Chinese government said it was a civilian research vessel.

Some U.S. lawmakers criticized Biden for not downing the Chinese ball sooner. The U.S. military had recommended waiting until it was over the ocean for fear of injury from falling debris.

US personnel are scouring the ocean to recover debris and the landing gear of electronic gadgets from the downing of China’s 200-foot-tall (60-meter) high-altitude surveillance balloon.

The Pentagon said a significant amount of the balloon had already been recovered or located, suggesting US officials may soon have more information about Chinese spy capabilities aboard the vessel.

Sea conditions on February 10 “allowed for diving and unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) activities and the recovery of additional debris from the seafloor,” the Northern Command said.

“The public can see U.S. Navy vessels moving to and from the site as they conduct offloading and resupply activities.”

Reporting by Phil Stewart, Idrees Ali, Andrea Shalal, Michael Martina and Richard Cowan in Washington Steven Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by David Gregorio

