Trudeau: an American fighter shot down an object over northern Canada





VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday that, on his orders, an American fighter jet shot down an unidentified object that was flying over the Yukon, acting a day after the United States took a similar measurement over Alaska.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, the combined U.S.-Canadian organization that provides shared defense of the airspace above the two countries, detected the high-flying object Friday evening over over Alaska, U.S. officials said. It crossed Canadian airspace on Saturday.

Trudeau spoke with President Joe Biden, who also ordered the object shot down. Canadian and American jets operating under NORAD were dispatched and it was an American jet that shot down the object.

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand told a news conference in Ottawa that the object, flying at about 40,000 feet, was shot down at 3:41 p.m. EST, about 100 miles from the Canadian border. -American in the central Yukon. A recovery operation was underway involving the Canadian Armed Forces and the RCMP.

Hours later in the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration said on Saturday evening that it had closed airspace in Montana to support Department of Defense activities. NORAD later said the shutdown, which lasted just over an hour, came after it detected a radar anomaly and sent fighter jets to investigate. The plane did not identify any objects to correlate to the radar hits, NORAD said.

F-22 fighter jets have now shot down three objects in the airspace over the United States and Canada in seven days, a stunning development that raises questions about what exactly hovers above our heads and who sent them.

At least one of the downed objects was thought to be a spy balloon from China, but the other two had yet to be publicly identified.

While Trudeau described the object Saturday as unidentified, Anand said it appeared to be a small cylindrical object, smaller than the one that was shot down off North Carolina. A NORAD spokesman, Major Olivier Gallant, said the military had determined what it was but would not reveal details.

Anand declined to speculate if the object shot down over Canada was from China.

We continue to do the analysis of the object and we will ensure that the analysis is thorough, she said. It would not be prudent for me to speculate on the object’s origins at this time.

Anand said that to his knowledge, this was the first time NORAD had shot down an object in Canadian airspace.

The importance of this moment should not be underestimated, she said. We detected this object together and we defeated this object together.

He was asked why an American jet plane, and not a Canadian plane, shot down the object.

Instead of separating it by country, I think what’s important was NORAD’s capabilities, it was a NORAD mission and it was NORAD doing what it was supposed to do, he said. -she says.

Anand did not use the word balloon to describe the object. But later General Wayne Eyre, chief of the defense staff, said the instructions given to the planes were that whoever had the first and best shot to get the ball out got the go-ahead.

Trudeau said the Canadian Forces would salvage the wreckage for study. The Yukon is the westernmost Canadian territory and one of the least populated regions of Canada.

After the airspace over Montana was closed, several members of Congress, including Montana Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester, said they were in contact with defense officials. Daines tweeted that he would continue to demand answers on these invasions of US airspace.

About a day earlier, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said an object about the size of a small car was shot down from the sky above. above the remote region of Alaska. Officials could not say whether it contained surveillance equipment, where it came from or what it was used for.

Kirby said he was shot because he was flying at about 40,000 feet (13,000 meters) and posed a reasonable threat to civilian flight safety, not because he knew he was engaged in the surveillance.

According to the US Northern Command, recovery operations continued Saturday on the pack ice near Deadhorse, Alaska.

In a statement, the Northern Command said there were no new details on what the object was. He said Alaska Command and the Alaska National Guard, along with the FBI and local law enforcement, were conducting searches and recoveries.

Arctic weather conditions, including wind chill, snow and limited daylight, are a factor in this operation, and personnel will adjust recovery operations to maintain safety, the statement said.

On February 4, US officials shot down a large white balloon off South Carolina.

The balloon was part of an extensive surveillance program that China has been running for several years, the Pentagon said. The United States said Chinese balloons had flown over dozens of countries on five continents in recent years, and it learned more about the balloon program after closely monitoring the one that was shot down near North Carolina. South.

China responded that it reserved the right to take further action and criticized the United States for a clear overreaction and a serious violation of international practice.

The Navy continued survey and recovery activities on the ocean floor off South Carolina, and the Coast Guard provided security. Additional debris was removed on Friday and additional operations will continue weather permitting, Northern Command said.

