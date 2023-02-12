US shoots down unidentified object over Canada





The United States shot down an unidentified object that was flying over Canada on Saturday, the second such incident in two days that came a week after the Pentagon shot down a Chinese spy balloon off the US coast.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday afternoon that he had ordered the downing of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace and that the target was targeted over the Yukon.

A US F-22 fighter jet shot down the unmanned object in an operation led by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad), a joint US-Canadian command tasked with defending the continent.

I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. The Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object. Thanks to Norad for watching North America, Trudeau wrote on Twitter.

The US Department of Defense said two F-22s monitored the object as it flew over US airspace late Friday evening. He added that fighters continued to observe the object in conjunction with Canadian aircraft as it flew from Alaska to Canada.

The F-22 fired at the object with an AIM 9X missile, the same weapon used to target the Chinese spy balloon last week, according to the Pentagon.

On Friday, the US military shot down a car-sized high-altitude object off the coast of Alaska.

Washington and Ottawa remain on high alert after the recent week-long incursion into US and Canadian airspace by a large Chinese spy balloon.

A US F-22 shot down the Chinese surveillance balloon last Saturday, which China says was a civilian craft carrying out weather research.

The Biden administration on Friday put on the Entity List six Chinese groups with alleged ties to Beijing’s spy balloon program, effectively blocking American companies from supplying them with American technology.

Norad and US Northern Command said the US military was conducting recovery operations near Deadhorse, Alaska, working with the FBI and local police to recover the remains of the downed object on Friday. In a statement, they said the search and rescue operation was facing Arctic weather conditions.

Northern Command is also continuing a recovery operation off the coast of South Carolina of the downed Chinese balloon. He said the FBI was taking care of debris recovered by Navy divers and unmanned underwater vehicles.

The spy balloon drama has derailed efforts to stabilize US-China relations, which have sunk to their lowest level since the countries normalized diplomatic relations in 1979.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a visit to China at the last minute in response to the balloon incursion and Beijing’s refusal to admit it was a spy ship.

The Pentagon later disclosed that China had flown three balloons over parts of the United States under the Trump administration and one balloon in US airspace previously under the Biden administration.

Anita Anand, Canada’s defense minister, said the last object was shot down over central Yukon at around 40,000 feet. She said it appeared to be similar to the one shot over the South Carolina coast, but was smaller in size and cylindrical in shape. Anand would not speculate on his origins.

Anand said the mission consisted of US fighter jets that took off from Alaska and Canadian fighter jets that took off from Alberta.

Heino Klinck, a former senior Pentagon official and People’s Liberation Army expert, said if there was a connection to China, it would suggest the Chinese military was changing the way it operated.

If that’s all the Chinas are doing, it’s a real manifestation of how their counter-normative behavior has spread, not just geographically, but also operationally, Klinck said.

Additional reporting by James Politi in Washington

