



The UK is ready to reject the EU’s 100 billion (88.6 billion won) flagship research plan as Michelle Donelan declares the UK is ready to go it alone.

The new science minister told The Telegraph that the EU was prepared to join a new alliance with the US, Japan and Switzerland if the EU does not agree to Britain’s post-Brexit terms of accession.

The European Commission has been accused of dragging down talks about Britain’s involvement in Horizon to blackmail the government in Northern Ireland protocol negotiations.

The UK will contribute $2.1 billion annually to the seven-year Horizon program to keep UK scientists and researchers access to pan-European projects and funding.

But Rishi Sunak, who puts science at the center of his premiership, is keen to draw a line on the talks and make an announcement on the plan within weeks.

With an agreement on the Northern Ireland protocol due to be announced as early as this week, the science minister’s intervention would be seen as a sign that Sunak is trying to signal that he will remain tough on the EU.

New Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology, Donelan, told the paper that he was prepared to take action if the UK could not become an associate member of the scheme.

If we cannot unite, we are prepared to go it alone with our own global alternative, working with science powerhouses such as the United States, Switzerland and Japan to provide international scientific cooperation.

I will not sit still while the researchers are away.

Potential to negotiate the Northern Ireland Protocol

Her involvement in Horizon marks the first policy announcement from the new science department created by Mr. Sunak during this week’s cabinet reshuffle.

It is understood that officials are close to reaching a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol, and Mr Sunak hopes to use it as a basis for greater cooperation with EU countries in specific areas.

The Prime Minister wants to work more closely with European countries on defense, migration and so-called economic politics, which include issues such as trade, energy and international standards, according to Bloomberg News.

Meanwhile, the debate over the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) continues and ministers are drawing up a plan to give British courts special powers to deport illegal migrants in defiance of European human rights rulings.

And in a further development, Secretary of State Michael Gove, Leveling Up, this week invited senior members of Keir Starmers’ shadow cabinet for a secret cross-party summit to discuss Brexit’s failures. appeared on Saturday night.

The summit document, seen by The Observer, added that while there was little time on the European side to devote to relations with the UK, Europe and Britain’s strategic interest in a productive and close relationship was clear.

Ongoing dispute with Brussels

The UK has been fighting with Brussels over Horizon membership since leaving the European Union.

This week, the presidents of four European National Academy of Sciences publicly urged Britain to rejoin Horizon, saying the absence of British researchers had damaged science across Europe.

Prior to Brexit, the UK was one of the main contributors and recipients of Horizon, which coordinates research funding among European universities.

The government wants to become an associate member outside the EU, but negotiations have stalled, even though other non-member countries such as Norway have already achieved official association status.

Mr. Donelan told The Telegraph: We also know that the sector wants to know about future partnerships with Horizon, the EU’s science funding programme.

I will make our position clear in the coming weeks, she added.

Blackmail token against UK

David Jones, a prominent member of the Tory European Study Group, said there was nothing inherently wrong with building close ties with EU countries.

As a sovereign country, we can reach any agreement we want, he said, as long as it is not subject to the European Court of Justice and not subject to the laws enacted in Brussels.

The EU has been using Horizon as a blackmail token against the UK to address protocol issues.

They are dragging on what has already been agreed in principle.

In principle there is already an agreement with the EU, but they are not completing it, he said. The truth is that they need Britain far more than we do. To some extent they are cutting noses and trampling on faces.

Time is running out on Horizon.

Lord Frost, chief Brexit negotiator under Theresa May, said: If the EU does not deliver soon what it has signed and promised, it would be absolutely right for the government to proceed with our own research initiative instead.

“On behalf of the British people, we are working internationally with our allies in Europe and around the world to promote trade, stop illegal immigration and protect national security,” a government source said.

The freedom of Brexit allows us to do this bilaterally and multilaterally without being locked into the EU approach.

They added that an agreement on the Northern Ireland protocol had not yet been reached, but intensive talks were underway.

