Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the United States shot down an unidentified flying object over Canada at his request.





A US F-22 fighter jet shot down a car-sized unidentified flying object (UFO) over Yukon, Canada, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Saturday (February 11th).

A fighter jet from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which is led by both the United States and Canada, shot down the strange object at Canada’s request, Trudeau said , according to the New York Times (opens in a new tab).

“I have ordered the dismantling of an unidentified object that has violated Canadian airspace,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter (opens in a new tab).

Canada is now in the process of recovering the wreckage to determine its origin and nature.

It’s the second time in days that a strange object has been shot down after entering US airspace. Another object was detected entering US airspace around 9 p.m. Alaska time on Thursday, Feb. 9, and the US government then sent a surveillance plane to track it. The object was flying between 20 and 40 mph (32 and 64 km/h) at an altitude used by civilian aircraft.

It roamed the land above Alaska before setting sail. It was flying toward the North Pole when it was shot down over the Arctic Ocean off the coast of Canada, said John F. Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, at a press conference Friday, February 10. So far, the United States has seen no evidence that the object posed a military threat, officials said.

The United States is now in the process of recovering the wreckage to determine what that first object was. But the harsh and freezing conditions mean recovery efforts, which are being aided by US Northern Command, Alaska National Guard units, the FBI and local law enforcement, are moving slowly, according to the New York Times.

And just a week ago, a Chinese spy balloon was destroyed on February 4 after being detected over Idaho in late January. The balloon, which was much larger than the object shot down over Canada this week, was traveling tens of thousands of feet above civilian airspace and was cleared to cross the Atlantic Ocean before landing. being shot down by an air-to-air missile.

This strange flying object is just one of many being investigated by the US Department of Defense. In early January, the Pentagon released documents indicating it was struggling to explain about half of the hundreds of UFO reports it had received in the past year.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to note that two separate UFOs have been shot down by the United States in the past few days. A previous version of the article confused the two.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livescience.com/us-shoots-down-ufo-over-canada The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos