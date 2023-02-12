US plane shoots down ‘unidentified object’ over northern Canada, Trudeau says





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that an unidentified object was shot down by a US fighter jet over Canadian airspace on his orders.

I ordered the dismantling of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down object over Yukon. Canadian and American planes were dispatched and an American F-22 successfully fired on the object, Trudeau said on Twitter.

The object was cylindrical and smaller than the suspected Chinese balloon shot down last weekend, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said Saturday night.

Later Saturday, the White House confirmed that Trudeau and US President Joe Biden had authorized the downing and the Pentagon said the object was first spotted over Alaska on Friday evening.

Trudeau said he spoke with Biden on Saturday and the Canadian Forces would lead the recovery operation for the object.

The object shot down on Saturday marks the third time in a week that a US aircraft has shot down an object in North American airspace. Saturday’s incident follows the downing of another unidentified object on Friday over Alaska and the downing of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon on February 4 by a US fighter jet F- 22.

It is unclear what the object shot down over Canada is or if it is related to the spy balloon shot down last week or the unidentified object shot down over Alaska on Friday.

Biden and Trudeau both authorized the removal of the object, a White House reading of an appeal between the two leaders said on Saturday. And according to the statement regarding the call, the leaders discussed the importance of recovering the object to determine more details about its purpose or origin.

A statement from Pentagon spokesman Brig. General Patrick Ryder said the object shot down on Saturday was first noticed over Alaska on Friday evening. Two F-22 fighter jets surveyed the object with assistance from the Alaska Air National Guard, Ryders’ statement said, following it closely and taking the time to characterize the nature of the object.

Surveillance continued today as the object passed through Canadian airspace, with Canadian CF-18 and CP-140 aircraft joining the formation to further assess the object. A US F-22 shot down the object in Canadian territory using an AIM 9X missile, its statement added.

As Canadian authorities conduct recovery operations to help our countries learn more about the object, the Federal Bureau of Investigation will work closely with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Ryder said in its Saturday statement.

Anand tweeted on Saturday that she had discussed the incident with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and reiterated that we must always defend our sovereignty together.

The object was flying at an altitude of approximately 40,000 feet, had illegally entered Canadian airspace, and posed a reasonable threat to civilian flight safety. The object was shot down about 100 miles from the Canada-US border above Canadian territory in central Yukon, Anand said at a news conference Saturday evening.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command said earlier on Saturday that it was monitoring an airborne object at high altitude over northern Canada and that military aircraft were operating in the area from Alaska and Canada , according to a press release from the agency.

Global News reported the detection of the object by NORAD earlier on Saturday.

Airspace over Montana was also closed Saturday night to support Department of Defense activities, according to an FAA spokesperson, but was quickly reopened.

A NORAD statement later Saturday evening said it detected a radar anomaly and sent fighter jets to investigate, but the aircraft did not identify any objects to correlate to the radar hits.

The US military shot down a high-altitude object over Alaska on Friday after US officials determined it posed a reasonable threat to civilian air traffic because it was flying at 40,000 feet. The object was shot down by fighter jets assigned to US Northern Command, and Biden called the operation a success. Recovery teams are now trying to recover the debris that lies on the ice in US territorial waters.

While officials have given no indication so far that the object shot down over Alaska is linked to the Chinese spy balloon, details are scarce.

A week earlier, US military fighter jets shot down the alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean, ending a remarkable public drama that sparked diplomatic fallout between Washington and Beijing as the US public tracked the ball from Montana to the Carolinas.

The Biden administration has been subjected to a slew of questions this week about the timing of the presidents’ decision to fire the spy balloon.

The balloon was spotted after entering the U.S. Air Defense Identification Zone over Alaska on Jan. 28 before hovering over Canada, a Defense Department official told lawmakers last week. It then re-entered continental US airspace three days later.

Officials said the risk of intelligence gathering against the United States was low, while the risk to people and property on the ground, if the balloon were to be shot down over the United States, was high given the size and weight of the balls.

Instead, the military eventually shot him over water after crossing the eastern seaboard of the United States.

The second object was first spotted on Thursday, officials said, and F-35 fighter jets were dispatched to examine the object in more detail. The object was flying at 40,000 feet, which posed a reasonable threat to civilian flight safety, John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, said Friday.

Biden was first briefed on the item Thursday night, Kirby said.

A statement released by US Northern Command on Saturday said search and recovery operations for the downed object over Alaska were underway.

Recovery activities are taking place on the pack ice, the statement said. We don’t have any further details at this time on the item, including its abilities, purpose, or origin.

