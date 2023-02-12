US shoots down unidentified object in Canadian airspace





A US fighter jet shot down an unidentified object in the skies over Canada on Saturday on the orders of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canadian and US officials confirmed.

After US and Canadian military planes were sent aloft, a US F-22 managed to shoot down the object over the Yukon, Trudeau said in a tweet on Saturday afternoon.

The operation was coordinated by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the combined air defense organization of the United States and Canada.

Saturday’s shooting down of an object in the sky over North America is the third in less than two weeks.

During a streaming press conference on Saturday evening, Canada’s Defense Minister Anita Anand described the object as cylindrical and smaller than an object that was recovered off the coast of the United States after being shot down. February 4. She said it was otherwise potentially similar to the one that was shot down off South Carolina.

On Saturday, the object was shot down at 3:41 p.m. ET, about 100 miles from the Canada-U.S. border and 40,000 feet above sea level after American and Canadian plane crews observed it, Anand said. She described the area as central Yukon.

“It was the first time a NORAD operation shot down an aerial object,” Anand noted. “The importance of this moment should not be underestimated.”

White House and Pentagon officials confirmed earlier on Saturday that the decision was made in consultation with President Joe Biden, who was made aware of the object’s presence on Friday.

Following a call between the Prime Minister of Canada and the President of the United States, President Biden today authorized a US fighter jet assigned to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) to work with Canada to shoot down an airborne object at high altitude over northern Canada. Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a statement.

A White House official said a military recommendation was to remove the object out of caution, and both leaders agreed.

Biden authorized US aircraft under NORAD command to carry out the operation in close coordination with Canadian authorities, according to the official.

The object was known to the United States as of Friday and had been closely monitored by NORAD for the past 24 hours, with Biden receiving updates, according to the official.

Ryder later said NORAD launched a plane to track the object Friday night as it hovered over Alaskan airspace.

“Two F-22 aircraft from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, surveyed the object over U.S. airspace with assistance from the Alaska Air National Guard refueling aircraft , following it closely and taking the time to characterize the nature of the object,” said the brigadier general. .

“I have ordered the dismantling of an unidentified object that has violated Canadian airspace,” Trudeau tweeted on Saturday.

“I spoke with President Biden this afternoon,” he added. “The Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object.”

Trudeau thanked the North American Aerospace Defense Command “for keeping watch over North America.”

An AIM 9X missile was used during the disassembly, Ryder said.

The FBI was working with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to probe the source of the object, he said.

Anand said the debris was recovered on Saturday evening. Although the origins of the object are not yet known, the Minister of Defense said that Canada and the United States must proceed “with eyes wide open” to a possible involvement of China.

According to a White House reading of Saturday’s call between Biden and Trudeau, the two men discussed the importance of recovering the wreckage to determine the object’s purpose and origin.

Later Saturday, NORAD and US Northern Command (NORTHCOM) reported that fighter jets had been dispatched to investigate a radar-detected anomaly in the airspace over Montana.

Those planes did not identify any objects to correlate to the radar hits, the agencies said in a statement. NORAD will continue to monitor the situation.

Airspace in the region has been temporarily closed.

NORAD and other agencies were still grappling with earlier incursions. The command said Friday it was continuing recovery efforts off the coast of South Carolina for a suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down on February 4.

Saturday’s incident over the Yukon followed Friday’s downing of what National Security Council official John Kirby described as a “high-altitude object” flying over Alaskan airspace and the arctic waters. Kirby said the object was “about the size of a small car”.

Efforts to recover what was left of the object were underway near Deadhorse, Alaska on Saturday, but the team was challenged by sea ice, wind chill, snow, limited daylight and other conditions that envelop the region in winter.

U.S. Northern Command said in a statement that its Alaska Command and Alaska National Guard are coordinating with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. The effort was not explicitly linked to the alleged February 4 spy balloon, but information about recovery efforts in waters off South Carolina was included in the Northern Command statement.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, told NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt on Friday that the balloon shot down on Feb. 4 was a threat to our sovereignty.

On Saturday, she praised US military efforts to shoot down the object over Canada and said Americans needed to know as much as possible about the apparent incursions.

“I will continue to encourage maximum transparency so that Alaskans have the best possible understanding of who they are and what we are doing, on the front lines of our nation’s defense, to get them out of the skies safely,” a Murkowski said in a statement.

Fellow Republican Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska called for a quick recovery and investigation of the downed object over Canada to fully understand the nature of the threat we face right now. .

On Thursday, China’s Defense Ministry said the Feb. 4 ball removal seriously violated international practice and set a bad precedent.

The ministry also described a unanimous resolution by U.S. lawmakers condemning China’s use of the ball as “political manipulation and hype.” Chinese government officials maintain that it was a civilian airship.

