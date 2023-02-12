US fighter jet downed object over northern Canada, Prime Minister Trudeau says





OTTAWA

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday that, on his orders, an American fighter jet shot down an unidentified object flying over the Yukon, acting a day after the United States took a similar action over the Alaska.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, the U.S.-Canadian organization known as NORAD that defends the airspace above the two nations, detected the high-altitude object on Friday. evening over Alaska, U.S. officials said. It crossed Canadian airspace on Saturday.

Trudeau spoke with President Biden, who also ordered the object shot down. Canadian and American jets operating under NORAD were dispatched, and an American jet hit the object.

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand told a news conference in Ottawa that the object, flying at about 40,000 feet, was shot down at 3:41 p.m. EST, about 100 miles from the Canadian border. -American in the central Yukon. A recovery operation was underway involving the Canadian Armed Forces and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said late Saturday that it had closed part of Montana’s airspace to support Department of Defense operations. NORAD said the shutdown, which lasted more than an hour, came after it detected a radar anomaly and sent fighters to investigate. The plane did not identify any objects to correlate to the radar hits, NORAD said.

F-22 fighter jets downed three objects in the airspace over the United States and Canada in eight days, raising questions about what is hovering overhead and who sent the plane .

A Chinese balloon believed to be a spy plane was shot down on February 4 off South Carolina. The other two objects have not yet been publicly identified.

While Trudeau described the object Saturday as unidentified, Anand said it appeared to be a small cylindrical object, smaller than the one that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina. A NORAD spokesman, Major Olivier Gallant, said the military had determined what it was but would not reveal details.

Anand declined to speculate if the object shot down over Canada was from China. We continue to do the analysis of the object, and we will ensure that the analysis is thorough, she said. It would not be prudent for me to speculate on the object’s origins at this time.

Anand said that to his knowledge, this was the first time NORAD had shot down an object in Canadian airspace.

The importance of this moment should not be underestimated, she said. We detected this object together, and we defeated this object together.

He was asked why an American jet plane, and not a Canadian plane, shot down the object.

Instead of separating it by country, I think what’s important was NORAD’s capabilities, it was a NORAD mission and it was NORAD doing what it was supposed to do, he said. -she says.

Anand did not use the word balloon to describe the object. Canadian General Wayne Eyre, chief of the defense staff, said the instructions given to the planes were that whoever had the first and best shot to get the ball out got the go-ahead.

Trudeau said the Canadian Forces would salvage the wreckage for study. The Yukon, in the far west of Canada, is one of the least populated regions of Canada.

After the airspace over Montana was closed, members of Congress, including Montana Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester, said they were in contact with US Defense officials. Daines tweeted that he would continue to demand answers on these invasions of US airspace.

About a day earlier, White House National Security Council spokesman John F. Kirby said an object roughly the size of a small car was shot down from the sky above of remote Alaska. Officials could not say whether it contained surveillance equipment, where it came from or what it was used for.

Kirby said he was shot because he was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a reasonable threat to civilian flight safety, not because he knew he was engaged in surveillance.

For memory :

11:15 PM, February 11, 2023 An earlier version of this story said that Deadhorse is in Alabama. It’s in Alaska.

According to the US Northern Command, recovery operations from this incident continued on Saturday on sea ice near Deadhorse, Alaska.

In a statement, the Northern Command said there were no new details on what the object was. He said Alaska Command and the Alaska National Guard, along with the FBI and local law enforcement, were conducting searches and recoveries.

Arctic weather conditions, including wind chill, snow and limited daylight, are a factor in this operation, and personnel will adjust recovery operations to maintain safety, the statement said.

The balloon shot down Feb. 4 over the Atlantic Ocean was part of an extensive surveillance program that China has been carrying out for several years, the Pentagon said. The United States said Chinese balloons had flown over dozens of countries on five continents in recent years, and it learned more about the balloon program after closely monitoring the one shot down off South Carolina.

China maintains that the balloon was intended for meteorological research and not for espionage. He said he reserved the right to take further action regarding the falling balloons and criticized the United States for an obvious overreaction and a serious violation of international practice.

The Navy continued survey and recovery activities on the ocean floor off South Carolina, and the Coast Guard provided security. Additional debris was removed on Friday and operations will continue weather permitting, Northern Command said.

