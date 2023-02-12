The Masked Singer UK: Who turns out to be Jellyfish unmasked?





This isn’t Amber’s first rodeo in The Masked Singer franchise (Photo: ITV)

Tonight The Masked Singer UK performed a dramatic double elimination ahead of the grand finale next week.

The first star eliminated was fan favorite Jacket Potato, who turned out to be legendary musician Richie Sambora, best known as lead guitarist for the rock band Bon Jovi.

It was also time for Jellyfish to be sent home in the eventual penultimate episode, with Jellyfish, Phoenix, Fawn and Rhino the remaining semi-finalists in the competition.

The judges’ jaws dropped when Amber Riley, who won the American version of the show just a few months ago, removed her mask as they removed their masks.

After the reveal, the Glee star admitted that she was crossing her fingers that the panel wouldn’t guess her identity when she started taking Dreamgirls-related clues while playing Effie White in the musical.

The 36-year-old, who hadn’t known any other celebrities participating in the contest, was surprised to learn that Richie, 63, had heard her sing a Bon Jovi song.

Jellyfish came out! (Picture: ITV)

Several viewers admitted they knew it was Amber, and one tweeted. Queen.

Amber Riley was great throughout and truly robbed for not making it to the finals!! Someone else wrote that she was going to be the winner of the show.

Last November, Amber appeared as a half in the American version of King of Mask Singer and won the championship.

Bon Jovis Richie unmasked Amber right before she appeared on the show. (Photo: ITV)

She beat celebrities like Gloria Gaynor, William Shatner, Wilson Phillips, and Linda Blair.

After he was eliminated, Amber acknowledged the biggest challenge she faced with her Jellyfish costume.

See more: ITV

I couldn’t see very well, was pretty out of balance, and the jet lag made me nervous because there was so much to juggle at once. But you did it! She said.

Complimenting the costume design, she said: She thought the character was funny but at the same time very beautiful and over the top. She added: She liked the color of the outfit and she thought the overall design was impeccable.

The King of Mask Singer returns next Saturday at 7pm on ITV and ITVX.

